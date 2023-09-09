The 2023 Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum: Fostering Global Exchanges and Cooperation for Smart, Green, and Win-Win Energy Solutions

The 2023 Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum was successfully held from September 6th to 8th in Taiyuan, China. The forum, with the theme of “Smart Energy, Green Win-Win,” aimed to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the global energy field.

The opening ceremony and summit forum were attended by Lan Fo’an, Provincial Party Committee Secretary, who read out a congratulatory letter from Prime Minister Li Qiang and delivered a welcome speech. The letter emphasized China‘s commitment to building a clean global economy and establishing an energy partnership. It also highlighted the importance of strengthening energy governance and technical cooperation to promote global energy security and transformation.

The forum saw the participation of nearly 5,800 guests from 40 countries, including representatives from national ministries and commissions, international organizations, and leading companies in the energy field. The event provided a platform for advanced ideas, discussions on cutting-edge issues, and the showcasing of the latest achievements.

Lan Fo’an highlighted the significance of low-carbon energy development for the future of mankind during his speech. He praised the forum for becoming a world-influential platform and emphasized Shanxi’s strategic position in the national and global energy landscape. He also mentioned the province’s efforts in implementing the new energy security strategy and promoting clean, efficient, and low-carbon coal utilization technology.

The forum included 1 opening ceremony and summit forum, 4 international conferences, 11 parallel forums, and 2 Shanxi special events. Prominent speakers from around the world addressed the audience, including representatives from Jamaica, Iceland, Hungary, Armenia, Mexico, and China. Their speeches reflected the high-level nature of the discussions and demonstrated the forum’s “national, international, professional” status.

As the guest country, Iceland played a significant role in the forum and organized various activities to showcase its achievements in the field of green and low-carbon energy.

Overall, the 2023 Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum successfully promoted international exchanges and cooperation in the energy field. The forum provided a platform for sharing knowledge, discussing solutions, and fostering collaboration to address global challenges related to energy and climate change.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

