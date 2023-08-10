The 2023 talent and fashion awards arrive

Everything is ready for the 14th edition of the Talent and Fashion Awards.

In the 20 years of the Valle del Cauca Chamber of Fashion, we celebrate this event, which for the first time since its creation will be given a national character.

As is already tradition, we will highlight the work of various characters who have achieved national and international recognition for the fashion industry.

Pilar Castaño, known as the first lady of Colombian television, will receive the Cromos Magazine National Fashion Icon Award, while Goyo, lead singer of Chocquibtown, will be honored thanks to her contribution to music.

Next Saturday, August 12 at 6pm on the steps of the Jorge Garcés Borrero Departmental Library, the traditional blue carpet will take place as a prelude to the grand gala of the 2023 Talent and Fashion Awards, which will be toured by the celebrities, honorees and nominees of the different categories.

All attendees will be dressed under the ‘Fire’ dress code.

The women will wear designs in yellow, red and/or orange, three shades that represent the range of fire colors. The men will wear rigorous black.

Our guests will be dressed by countless Colombian designers.

Local, national and international media will be stationed along the steps to make the corresponding photographic and audiovisual record of this edition that promises to break attendance records.

Talent and Fashion Awards 2023 is a private event, which is accessed only by invitation from the Valle del Cauca Fashion Chamber.

However, the public can also attend, since apart from the seats assigned to the nominees, honorees and celebrities, the organization has available 200 additional seats for this important banquet/ceremony, which are for sale on the web portal www. cmvalle.com

fashion boost

According to Guio di Colombia, president of the Valle del Cauca Fashion Chamber, “during 20 years presiding over this entity we have led many collaborative economy projects, making all fashion actors visible: designers, models, photographers, businessmen, art directors and representatives of all this great industry that we like and are proud of. Working as a team we have achieved great things to project and promote fashion from Cali and Valle del Cauca in Colombia and abroad”.

This year, the Valle del Cauca Chamber of Fashion and Cromos magazine selected the journalist and writer Pilar Castaño Valencia as a National Fashion Icon, thanks to her constant contribution to the exaltation of national fashion both in our country and abroad, work that It has earned her the title of ‘First Lady of Colombian Fashion’.

This award will be given by the businesswoman and Miss Colombia 2007, Taliana Vargas.

Along with them will be other renowned personalities from the world of fashion, acting and the arts who will also be exalted, such as:

– Goyo, vocalist of the musical group Chocquibtown, thanks to his great contribution to the musical world.

– Andrea Tovar, Miss Colombia 2016, businesswoman and designer of her own clothing brand, who wonderfully promotes fashion from the Colombian Pacific on the world‘s great catwalks.

– Franklin Ramos Toscano, renowned coastal stylist who has been in charge of managing the image of some of the most beautiful and successful women in Colombia.

– Juan Carlos Giraldo, journalist, fashion critic and presenter of the program La Red (Canal Caracol), who has been working for Colombian fashion for more than two decades

– Santiago Giraldo, journalist and presenter of the Flash Fashion program (International Channel NTN 24), the only program specialized in fashion that is broadcast in our country.

Acknowledgments

Actors Martha Isabel Bolaños “La Pupuchurra” and Jarlin Martínez, among many other celebrities, are also invited.

During the ceremony, special recognitions will be given to Canal Telepacífico for its 35th anniversary, to the Jorge Garcés Borrero Departmental Library for its 70th anniversary, and to the company EKA, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Pacific Mall Centro Comercial will be distinguished for having recently achieved that Icontec certify its integrated management system under ISO 14001 – 45001 and 9001 national standards and international IQNET standards, thus making it the first shopping center in Colombia to obtain this triple certification comprehensive, like the only one with an occupational health and safety management system.

The grand awards gala will also be enhanced by the presence of the most renowned local influencers, the media, journalists and businessmen from Valle del Cauca who kindly accepted the invitation to appreciate the way in which the Valle del Cauca Fashion Chamber exalts the best of what best in fashion, television, modeling, photography, designers, makeup, LGBTIQ artists and endless categories related to the fashion world, an industry that drives the economy and generates many jobs.

The 2023 Talent and Fashion Awards will take place next Saturday, August 12, starting with the blue carpet at 6:00 p.m.

At 7:30 pm the banquet/ceremony will begin on the occasion of the celebration of the 20 years of the Valle del Cauca Fashion Chamber, to benefit its new headquarters that will be inaugurated soon.

