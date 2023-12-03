The 2023 “Understanding China” International Conference was held in Guangzhou. Li Shulei read President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter and delivered a keynote speech. Portal of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province

The “Understanding China” International Conference 2023 Unveiled in Guangzhou

The 2023 “Understanding China” International Conference recently took place in Guangzhou from December 1st to 3rd, focusing on the theme of “China’s New Actions under a Century of Changes – Expanding Convergence of Interests and Building a Community with a Shared Future.” The opening ceremony was attended by several high-profile officials, including Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee, who read out President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter and delivered a keynote speech. Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Committee, also delivered a speech at the ceremony.

Guests at the meeting praised President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter for its insightful analysis of the current global trends and its emphasis on Chinese-style modernization as the key to understanding China. The letter also expressed China’s sincere desire to work with other countries towards peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation, and common prosperity.

With the world experiencing rapid changes, guests at the conference recognized China’s proactive role as a responsible major country, contributing significantly to solving common problems and improving human welfare. They emphasized the need to enhance mutual understanding, promote common development, and consolidate the ideas and theories of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The opening ceremony also saw the attendance of He Wei, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and chairman of the Central Committee of the Peasants and Workers’ Party.

The “Understanding China” international conference, founded in 2013, has established itself as a crucial international platform for exchanges between China and foreign countries. This year’s conference, co-sponsored by the China National Innovation and Development Strategy Research Association, the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs, and the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government, and hosted by the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government, saw over 600 guests from more than 30 countries and regions in attendance.

Share this: Facebook

X

