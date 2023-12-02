The 2023 “Understanding China” international conference was held in Guangzhou. Li Shulei read President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter and delivered a keynote speech_Guangzhou Daily Ocean Network

The 2023 “Understanding China” International Conference was held in Guangzhou from December 1 to 3, attracting over 600 guests from more than 30 countries and regions around the world. The conference, with the theme of “China’s New Actions under a Century of Changes – Expanding Convergence of Interests and Building a Community with a Shared Future,” aimed to promote global understanding of China’s development and its role in shaping the world.

The opening ceremony of the conference was attended by high-profile figures such as Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee, and Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Committee. Li Shulei read out President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter and delivered a keynote speech, setting the tone for the conference.

During the conference, guests expressed their belief that President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter effectively analyzed the current global trend and emphasized the importance of understanding China’s approach to modernization. They also emphasized China’s sincere commitment to working with other countries to achieve peaceful development, cooperation, and prosperity for all.

In the context of rapid changes and complex challenges, China was commended for actively acting as a responsible major country and making significant contributions to addressing global issues and improving human welfare. Participants stressed the need to promote mutual understanding, common development, and mutual learning among civilizations in order to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

The “Understanding China” international conference, established in 2013, has evolved into an essential platform for international exchanges between China and foreign countries. Co-sponsored by the China National Innovation and Development Strategy Research Association, the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs, and the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government, and hosted by the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government, the conference has played a vital role in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation between China and other nations.

The event was also attended by He Wei, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and chairman of the Central Committee of the Peasants and Workers’ Party, further underscoring the significance of the conference.

The “Understanding China” International Conference aims to serve as a platform for promoting mutual understanding, cooperation, and a shared future among nations, setting the stage for productive and collaborative relationships between China and the international community. (Reporters Wen Xin and Ma Xiaocheng)

By Wen Xin and Ma Xiaocheng

