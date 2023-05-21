The 2023 Zhejiang Province and Hangzhou Science and Technology Week kicked off yesterday. The “Love Science and Advocate Science” light show debuted in Qianjiang New City-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The 2023 Zhejiang Province and Hangzhou Science and Technology Week kicked off yesterday. The “Love Science and Advocate Science” light show appeared in Qianjiang New City

The 2023 Zhejiang Province and Hangzhou City Science and Technology Activity Week kicked off yesterday The “Love Science and Advocate Science” light show appeared in Qianjiang New City Last night, the 2023 Zhejiang Province and Hangzhou Science and Technology Activity Week kicked off with a theme light show full of sense of science and technology curtain. The light show uses the promotional slogans of “Loving Science and Advocating Science”, “Jointly Promoting Innovation and Deepening with Two Wings Flying Together in Zhejiang Province” and “Building the First Place for the Transfer and Transformation of Scientific and Technological Achievements” as promotional slogans, integrating urban elements such as musical fountains, so that citizens can feast their eyes Feel the charm of technological innovation at the same time.

The on-site activities at the opening ceremony were brilliant. The 2022 Zhejiang Provincial Science and Technology Achievement Transformation Index was released, and the 2023 Hangzhou Science and Technology Festival for Primary and Secondary School Students was launched… The theme exhibition area, the Asian Games Technology and National Experience Area, and the Science and Technology Youth Future Interactive Area also attracted Many citizens participated.

It is reported that in the next week, the province will hold a number of mass scientific and technological activities with industry characteristics and regional advantages to create a good atmosphere for technological innovation.