Zhejiang Celebrates 20th Anniversary of the “88 Strategy” Implementation

Zhejiang province is marking the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88 Strategy”, a pivotal moment in the province’s development. In 2003, then Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, Comrade Xi Jinping, introduced the “Eight-Eight Strategy” to promote practical innovation and theoretical innovation of socialism with Chinese characteristics at the provincial level. This strategy set Zhejiang on the path of transformation and progress.

Over the past two decades, successive provincial party committees have remained committed to the “88 Strategy”, turning it into a blueprint for development. The power of ideas has become the driving force behind all endeavors in the province. As a result, Zhejiang has undergone tremendous changes and achieved significant milestones.

Zhejiang is grateful for the progress made and is determined to continue being a leader in hard work and the implementation of the “88 Strategy”. The province aims to play an exemplary and leading role in promoting common prosperity and Chinese-style modernization. Zhejiang aspires to become an important window that fully demonstrates the superiority of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

To commemorate this milestone, the client of China Blue News has launched a special plan called “Looking at the Zhejiang High Score Answer Sheet for the 20th Anniversary of the Implementation of the ’88 Strategy'”. This platform offers insights into the achievements and key points of Zhejiang’s development over the past 20 years. Interested individuals can scan the provided QR code to access the high-score answer sheet showcasing the progress of Zhejiang.

As Zhejiang celebrates the 20th anniversary of the “88 Strategy”, the province looks forward to continuing its journey towards prosperity, innovation, and leadership in the years to come.

