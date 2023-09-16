The 20th China-ASEAN Expo and Summit: Promoting High-Quality Development of the “Belt and Road”

The 20th China-ASEAN Expo and Summit is set to take place in Nanning, Guangxi from September 16 to 19, with the aim of creating an economic growth center to promote the high-quality development of the Belt and Road initiative.

The theme of this year’s expo is “Building a Homeland with Harmony and Cooperation, Sharing a Shared Future for a Shared Future – Promoting the High-Quality Development of the ‘Belt and Road’ and Creating an Economic Growth Center”. The event will feature various activities including the opening ceremony, the China-ASEAN Expo, and the 20th Anniversary Achievements Exhibition of the Summit.

One of the key aspects of this year’s expo is the “Institutional Opening: New Pattern of Regional Economic Development”, which will be held for the first time. Representatives from ASEAN countries will engage in discussions and exchanges on expanding institutional opening up in the region, focusing on rules, regulations, management, and standards. This platform will provide an opportunity to showcase China‘s investment opportunities and facilitate understanding and investment by multinational companies. It aims to convey China‘s determination to promote high-level opening up.

The expo will also focus on multi-bilateral cooperation mechanisms such as China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and the Belt and Road Initiative. Activities such as the third RCEP Summit Forum and the release of the “China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0″ Business Opportunities Forecast blue book will help regional enterprises better understand the new economic and trade rules and benefit from the high-quality implementation of RCEP.

Offline activities organized by ASEAN countries, such as national and professional promotion meetings, will also take place during the expo. These events aim to build platforms and expand channels for practical multilateral and bilateral cooperation. Representatives from investment promotion agencies, industrial parks, and enterprises from ASEAN countries will attend activities such as the CAEXPO Investment Cooperation Roundtable and the ASEAN Industrial Park Investment Promotion Conference to deepen practical cooperation.

With a total of 1,953 participating companies, including the world‘s top 500 companies and China‘s top 500 companies, the expo will focus on key areas of cooperation to deepen collaboration. The event will also highlight scientific and technological innovation cooperation with ASEAN countries, particularly in areas such as intelligent equipment, digital technology, advanced technology, green building materials, and smart homes. Additionally, there will be a focus on green low-carbon technologies and applications to promote regional green development.

The expo will feature 19 high-level forums discussing relevant hot areas such as e-commerce, environmental protection, and the blue economy. These forums aim to deepen development cooperation between China and ASEAN countries in areas such as sustainability and low-carbon initiatives. The event will also promote the innovation and achievements of the “Five Homes” construction mechanism.

In order to adapt to the global pandemic situation, the expo will utilize digital platforms to host exhibitions and create a “China East Expo that never ends”. The “Thousands of Enterprises Development” online exhibition platform will play a key role in this effort by providing a panoramic digital visualization of the physical exhibition hall.

