The 20th China-ASEAN Expo to Promote Regional Economic Recovery and Strengthen Global Partnerships

China-ASEAN Expo to be Held in Nanning, Guangxi

September 14, Nanning – The 20th China-ASEAN Expo is set to take place in Nanning, Guangxi from September 16 to 19. This year’s theme, “Building a Homeland with Harmony and Sharing a Shared Future – Promoting the High-Quality Development of the Belt and Road Initiative and Creating an Economic Growth Center,” aims to resume offline exhibitions and conferences for overseas merchants after the pandemic. The expo will leverage the role of China-ASEAN as an important open platform to drive regional economic recovery post-pandemic.

According to Wei Zhaohui, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Guangxi Expo Bureau, the opening ceremony is scheduled for September 17 and will be attended by leaders of China and ASEAN countries. The objective is to establish the version 3.0 of a free trade zone and comprehensive strategic partnership. The event will also implement the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative to elevate bilateral relations to a new level.

The expo spans an exhibition area of 102,000 square meters and will feature close to 2,000 exhibitors. Among them, nearly 750 companies from 45 countries will participate in the foreign exhibitions.

Additionally, the conference will host 19 high-level forums covering areas such as economy and trade, production capacity, e-commerce, and environmental protection. In line with the China-ASEAN Year of Cooperation on Agricultural Development and Food Security, the China-ASEAN Agricultural Forum will also be held.

The expo will feature several first-time events, including the “Invest in China Year – Entering Guangxi” special event and Industrial Design Week. Activities like the Japanese and Korean enterprises’ trip to Guangxi will continue to take place. Over 70 economic and trade events will be organized, and various projects will be signed in the fields of energy and new materials.

Wei Zhaohui emphasized that in its 20 years of establishment, the China-ASEAN Expo has played a crucial role as an important platform for China-ASEAN cooperation. It has contributed towards the construction of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, facilitated regional economic integration, and promoted high-level opening up. The focus of the 20th CAEXPO is to serve high-level institutional opening up, the construction of China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0, the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and the joint construction of the “Belt and Road.”

Visitors to this year’s expo can expect to see new exhibition areas featuring digital technology and fashion life, as well as star Chinese products like Huawei’s Hongmeng self-developed smart terminal operating system and Internet of Everything application products. Several noteworthy ASEAN companies will also participate in the exhibition, and the Philippines traffic will debut at the China-ASEAN Expo.

The 20th China-ASEAN Expo promises to be an exciting event, showcasing the mutual cooperation and economic opportunities between China and ASEAN.

