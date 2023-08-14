The 20th Fujian Provincial Youth Robot Competition: A Record-Breaking Success in Xiamen

After a 20-year hiatus, the Fujian Provincial Youth Robot Competition made a triumphant return to Xiamen. The three-day competition, which took place from August 12th to August 14th, saw a record-breaking number of participants. A total of 621 teams from across the province, consisting of 951 young individuals, showcased their skills and creativity in various competitions.

The event, sponsored by the Fujian Science and Technology Association, was organized by the Fujian Youth Science and Technology Activity Center and the Xiamen Science and Technology Association. It was co-organized by the Huli District Science and Technology Association, Xiamen Science and Technology Museum, and Chengyi Science and Technology Exploration Center.

The competition comprised six categories: robot comprehensive skills, extreme challenge, engineering challenge, innovation challenge, robot creativity, and virtual robot. Participants were required to demonstrate their skills in computer programming, engineering design, mechanical assembly, roadshow presentations, and defense. The competition was divided into three age groups: primary school, junior high school, and high school.

One of the highlights of the competition was the robot comprehensive skills category, which revolved around the theme of “Exploring the Starry Sky.” Participants simulated the launch of a spaceship and space exploration through their robots. The robot creativity competition focused on “smart traffic safety,” challenging contestants to design novel and practical traffic robots.

During the closing ceremony, the organizers highlighted the increasing participation of younger players, including a significant number of primary school students and a higher proportion of female participants compared to previous years. This growth in participation indicates the widening appeal and popularity of robot competitions.

Furthermore, the organizers praised the personalized robot creations showcased in the competition, with many contestants designing and assembling their own robot equipment sets. These innovative and unique creations deserve recognition and promotion.

The Fujian Provincial Youth Robot Competition is a provincial event of the National Youth Robot Contest. It first took place in Xiamen in 2003 and has since been organized by districts and cities throughout the province. The decision to bring the competition back to Xiamen this year signifies the city’s commitment to promoting youth science and technology innovation activities, enhancing science and technology education, and cultivating future talent.

Since its inception, nearly 20,000 young participants have competed in the provincial competition, with over a thousand advancing to the national and international levels. The event has served as a platform for young individuals to showcase their talent and gain recognition.

In addition to the competition, the event featured a popular science education exhibition titled “Artificial Intelligence and Science Popularization Research Exhibition.” This exhibition provided an opportunity for young people and science and technology enthusiasts to engage in practical science activities and explore various scientific concepts. Fourteen institutions, including Xiamen University, Jimei University, Xiamen Science and Technology Museum, and Chengyi Science and Technology Discovery Center, participated in the exhibition.

The city of Xiamen has developed numerous popular science and research routes, highlighting its commitment to science education. These routes cover various areas such as marine astronomy, natural exploration, engineering technology, traditional skills, and red heritage, offering a comprehensive and immersive experience for visitors.

The competition showcased the growth and development of the contestants. Chen Yu, a junior high school student from Haicang District, won the championship in the “Robot Creative Competition” with his entry, the “Smart Bridge Car.” Inspired by the Chinese rescue team’s earthquake rescue efforts in Turkey, Chen designed a vehicle equipped with sensors capable of identifying ground subsidence and potholes. The vehicle can deploy ladders to build bridges or assist in rescue missions.

The competition also highlighted the progress made by young participants. Li Xinyue and Li Xinyan, students from Jimei Primary School, earned second place in the “Comprehensive Robot Skills Competition.” Despite making a mistake in the third round, the sisters analyzed their performance, learned from the experience, and expressed determination to improve in future competitions.

The success of the competition is attributed not only to the talented participants but also to the dedicated instructors. More than 200 instructors played a crucial role in guiding and supporting the contestants. Notably, Mr. Song Jiangang from Xiamen No. 3 Middle School was recognized as an “Excellent Coach.” With more than 20 years of experience in science and innovation education, Song has nurtured numerous students who have excelled in national and international competitions. He emphasized the importance of popular science education in developing technological literacy in children.

The increasing enthusiasm and interest in science and technology among Xiamen’s youth have further motivated instructors like Song. They believe that promoting science and technology education and fostering an atmosphere of innovation will lead to even more success in the future.

In conclusion, the 20th Fujian Provincial Youth Robot Competition in Xiamen was a resounding success, drawing a record number of participants and showcasing the growth and talent of young individuals in the field of robotics. The event not only highlighted the popularity of robot competitions but also underscored the importance of science and technology education in nurturing future generations of innovators.

