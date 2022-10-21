Jinshan Net News Over the past few days, the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has aroused enthusiastic responses among the “new farmers” group in Jurong City, Zhenjiang City, Jiangsu Province. develop.

At present, although conventional varieties of grapes have been released from the market, in Zhang Kuifeng Vineyard in Baitu Town, Jurong City, this year’s new late-ripening variety “Dongfang Youxian” has just been launched. Zhang Kuifeng told reporters: “In the past few years, I have been trying to plant many new varieties, including early-maturing Zijin Hongxia and Zijin Zaosheng, etc. After success, they will be promoted in the local and surrounding areas. ‘Dongfang You Line’ is the latest late-maturing variety. This year’s high yield and success, from the current situation, this is also suitable for the growth of Jurong area, with a faint floral fragrance. This late-ripening variety can not only fill the gap in the later stage of grape sales, meet the needs of consumers, but also let the local Diversify grape varieties, extend the sales period, and increase farmers’ income.”

In recent years, Zhang Kuifeng, as a “new farmer”, has been actively working as a “pathfinder” in grape planting, and through demonstrations, more farmers can increase their income and become rich through the development of grapes. Zhang Kuifeng said: “The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that ‘Chinese-style modernization is a modernization for the common prosperity of all people’, which makes me very excited and encouraged. As a new farmer and a member of the Communist Party, I will actively explore new varieties, new technologies and new models. At present, more than a dozen new grape varieties have been tested. In the next step, we will gradually promote the mature planting technology to more farmers, and make the grape industry bigger and stronger. Drive everyone to be prosperous together.”

In Dingzhuang Village, Maoshan Town, Jurong City, Wang Juan, a “new farmer”, said after earnestly studying the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that in the past ten years, the grape industry in her hometown has undergone earth-shaking changes. What can’t be sold is not enough to sell now. From the previous single-handed fight to the current cooperative association to warm up, the benefits have doubled several times compared to before. She believes that under the guidance of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the rural areas in the future will certainly have a bright future. “Next, we will do a good job of demonstration and leadership and agricultural instructors, create an agricultural industry that integrates tourism, sightseeing, picking, and catering, and embark on a road to rural revitalization featuring grapes.”

In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it was proposed to “consolidate the foundation of food security in all aspects, firmly maintain the red line of 1.8 billion mu of arable land, and ensure that the Chinese people’s rice bowl is firmly in their own hands.” In order to ensure food security, as a “new farmer” Du Zhuhou, chairman of the Houbaiwei Rice Professional Cooperative Association, spent nearly a year inviting rice planting experts from Fujian, Jiangsu and other places to give on-site guidance. He has formulated strict standards from breeding to field management. The rice produced has reached the domestic premium standard. Du Zhuhou said that in the future, he will firmly pursue the path of ecological agriculture, and lead more farmers to increase their income and become rich by planting rice. “The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has strengthened our determination to develop ecological agriculture. Next, I will implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and use the model of ‘company + cooperative + family farm’ to drive more farmers to participate In the development of high-efficiency ecological planting, promote standardized planting, unified varieties, unified storage, unified processing, unified brand, and unified sales to achieve common prosperity.

In Houbai Town, Jurong City, with the help of a group of agricultural science and technology workers such as Zhao Yafu and Mi Lin over the years, Dou Yongmin, who has now become a pear planting expert, was named the first batch of senior rural revitalization technicians in the province in 2020. . Dou Yongmin said that he is a fruit tree grower and a member of the Yafu team. Next, he will pass on the techniques he has learned to other growers and contribute to the revitalization of the countryside. “In the next step, I will earnestly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, continue to adhere to green development in the process of fruit tree cultivation, continue to learn and innovate, and pass on good cultivation models and techniques to more farmers and friends, and lead them to work together. development and common prosperity.”

To revitalize the countryside, the key lies in the revitalization of talents. As a specialized institution for education and training of farmers, Jurong Agricultural Broadcasting School has, in recent years, established a team of teachers with complete categories and welcomed by students by inviting soil experts and Tian Xiucai to participate in on-site teaching, and has trained batch after batch of high school students. High-quality farmers, now they have become the golden seeds and golden keys for the revitalization of Jurong’s rural areas, and also the leaders who lead the masses to become prosperous. After earnestly studying the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Wang Rui, vice president of Jurong Agricultural Broadcasting School, said: “Next, we will follow the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party to conduct farmer training in the fields and introduce experts to the field. The countryside, better serve the farmers, serve the agriculture, serve the countryside, and make new contributions to the revitalization of Jurong’s countryside.” (Yang Zhiguo Ji Asian Games)