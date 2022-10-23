The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China successfully concluded in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on the morning of the 22nd. Cadres and people from all over the city have expressed that they must conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, strengthen confidence, work with one heart and one mind, work hard and move forward bravely, and work together to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way. .

Coordinator: Zhang Maosheng

Text/Zhang Maosheng Li Yujun Ling Xuemin Zhang Huachi Bi Songjie Lin Lijun Huang Zhiyao Chen Minrui Zhu Leilei

full of energy

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a conference with great milestone significance, which clarifies the mission and tasks of our party in the new era and new journey. Party members and cadres in Qiaodu expressed their pride and enthusiasm for the future.

Dr. Su Chengjia, head of the Economic Research Section of the Political Research Office of the Municipal Party Committee, believes that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has drawn a grand blueprint for the development of the party and the country in the next five years and even longer with a grand pattern, great spirit, and great wisdom. It put forward clear goals and tasks, pointed out the direction of progress and provided fundamental guidelines for us to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way. Next, we will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and give full play to the “Staff Department” of the Political Research Office of the Municipal Party Committee. The role of “think tank” and “think tank”, not forgetting the original intention, keeping in mind the mission, being brave to take responsibility, good at acting, and contributing to the comprehensive construction of socialist modern Xinqiao Capital.

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China summarizes the work of the past five years and the great changes in the new era in the past ten years, and this is the ten years since I came to Jiangmen.” Zhang Congli, head of the Development Promotion Section of the Greater Bay Area Office, said that over the past ten years, Jiangmen has With the rapid economic and social development, the urban pattern has been gradually improved, and the urban framework has gradually expanded. The hard work of every party member and cadre has been integrated into the ten-year reform and development process. As a young cadre, he will further study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and work hard for the high-quality construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is eloquent, impassioned, powerful, and inspiring. As a party member and cadre in the civil affairs system, I will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and uphold the principle of ‘civil government for the people, civil government for the people’ ‘Work philosophy, adhere to the guarantee and improvement of people’s livelihood in the process of development, focus on solving the urgent and worrying problems of the people, and strive to write a new chapter in the high-quality development of the civil affairs of the overseas Chinese capital.” said Zhao Guosong, member of the party group and deputy director of the Civil Affairs Bureau.

“The conference put forward a series of important discussions, especially the requirements for comprehensively promoting rural revitalization and enhancing the political and organizational functions of the party organization, which are of great guiding significance for us to do a good job in rural work in the future.” No. 1 in Maogang Village, Baihe Town, Kaiping City Secretary Li Jiming said that Maogang Village is the birthplace and growth place of revolutionary martyr Zhou Wenyong, with a deep red heritage. Next, he will closely integrate the actual situation and conscientiously implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, inherit the red gene, and further strengthen grass-roots party organizations. Battle fort, better serve the people.

Zhang Jieling, a young cadre in Chixi Town, Taishan City, said that each generation has a mission for a generation, and a generation has a responsibility for a generation. Strive to achieve the set goals, aspire to be a good young man in the new era who has ideals, dares to take responsibility, can endure hardships, and is willing to struggle, so that youth can bloom brilliantly in the fiery practice of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.”

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that Chinese-style modernization is a modernization in which man and nature coexist in harmony. This made Su Daming, director of the East Lake Park Management Office very excited. He said that the ten-year transformation of East Lake Park is also a microcosm of the improvement of Jiangmen’s living environment. As a Communist Party member and a park management worker, he will next Guided by the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, firmly establish and practice the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, plan the development of urban parks at the height of harmonious coexistence between man and nature, make full use of existing ecological resources, efficiently use space, optimize The functional layout organically integrates the ecological landscape and urban construction, continuously promotes the improvement of the quality of the park, continuously meets the leisure and life needs of the citizens, and enhances the sense of acquisition and happiness of the masses.

encouraged

From economic development to scientific and technological innovation, from opening to the outside world to the cause of people’s livelihood, the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has made comprehensive arrangements for building a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way.

Wang Guojiang, chairman (chairman) of the Municipal Federation of Industry and Commerce (General Chamber of Commerce) and chairman of Jiangmen Keheng Industrial Co., Ltd., said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a new milestone in the development history of our party and the country. As a private entrepreneur, I am fortunate to witness that China is moving from a manufacturing power to a manufacturing power. Next, I will thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, lead enterprises to unswervingly follow the path of independent innovation, and firmly grasp the initiative of innovation and development. Right, continue to uphold the mission of serving the country with science and technology and rejuvenating the country with industry, drive surrounding enterprises, help Jiangmen’s high-quality economic development, make its own efforts to build a world science and technology power, and advance bravely for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Peng Xiaoxiong, a policeman from the Pengjiang Branch of the Municipal Public Security Bureau who is about to retire this year, said with emotion that since he came to Jiangmen in 1998 and charged in the front line of criminal investigation, he has witnessed the construction of Ping An Jiangmen step by step, and the public security environment is getting better year by year. It is very satisfying to have one’s own efforts. “The grand blueprint drawn by the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the construction of the rule of law and the construction of the social governance system makes me look forward to the future of Jiangmen’s public security. “Peng Xiaoxiong said.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made important arrangements for people’s livelihood work. “Double Hundred Social Worker” supervisor Ou Caichang said that next she will adhere to the party’s line and policy, study hard, work hard, shine, and strive for a better life for the masses.

Labor is the source of happiness, and labor is the starting point of dreams. Hu Xuan, operation director of Jiangmen Beijia Human Resources Co., Ltd., said that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has a clear theme and rich content, which fully reflects the aspirations and aspirations of the people. As a domestic worker, I will respond to the call of the party, implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, continue to learn and strive to improve the level of business, promote the quality and expansion of the domestic service industry, provide more employment opportunities for domestic workers, and allow more Domestic workers use their labor to create a better future.

Huang Tangkun, a retired employee of Mingwen Community, Baisha Street, Pengjiang District, said that he has witnessed the development and growth of the country and the great changes since the reform and opening up. What the party brought to us, we firmly believe that the country will develop more prosperous and strong in the future.

Contribute

The overseas Chinese community in Jiangmen unanimously believes that a strong motherland is the strong backing of the vast number of overseas Chinese, and a China with social stability and strong economy is the common well-being of the whole world. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China put forward “promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization”, which has especially attracted the attention of Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad, and they are very proud and looking forward to it.

“Chinese-style modernization is a modernization that follows the path of peaceful development.” Feng Xiaokai, vice chairman of the Guangdong Overseas Chinese Federation, said that in today’s world, the theme of peace and development is facing severe challenges. China has always firmly pursued an independent foreign policy of peace and safeguarded international The basic principles of relations and international fairness and justice will surely inject more positive energy into improving global governance and make greater contributions to creating a better future for mankind.

Fang Junxue, chairman of the Canadian Tracing General Church, said that Chinese-style modernization has a lofty conception, rich connotations, and full of dialectics. To comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, it will definitely have an important and positive impact in the complicated world.

Li Deyuan, the founder and former vice president of the Taishan Folks Association in Christchurch, New Zealand, said that he was very concerned about the content of the 14th part of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, “Promoting World Peace and Development and Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind”, and expressed great encouragement. “We overseas Chinese must not forget our original intention of being rooted in China and our hometown. We must do more good and practical things that are conducive to promoting the harmonious development, economic cooperation and common prosperity of the two countries. We must take the lead in investing in our homeland and hometown. Economic cooperation can solve the employment problem of the people in the hometown, and make due contributions to promoting the common prosperity of the two countries and the two peoples, and working together to create a future.” Li Deyuan said.

Chen Weizong, an overseas member of the Municipal Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and chairman of the Venezuela-China Chamber of Commerce, said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China showed the great confidence of the Chinese nation to the world, and he was sincerely proud of the strength of the great motherland. Zhen Shaowen, consultant of the Municipal Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and chairman of the Zhen Shun River Church Clan Association in New York, said that he deeply felt the foresighted wisdom and courage of the Chinese Communist Party to face difficulties. We firmly believe that Chinese-style modernization will become a new choice for global modernization, and that the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people can provide more and better Chinese wisdom and strength for the happiness of all mankind.

Zhong Jianguang, consultant of the Municipal Overseas Chinese Federation and the permanent honorary president of the Chicago Xinhui Association, said that the picture of history is always unfolding in the process of forging ahead, and the strength and stability of the motherland is the reassurance of every Chinese. He hopes that the Communist Party of China will lead the Chinese people to expand their career development. Xintiandi.