The news center of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held the fifth group interview on the evening of the 20th, and invited the spokespersons of the delegations of Qinghai, Ningxia, Xinjiang, central and state organs, the central financial system, and the central enterprise system (in Beijing) to attend and introduce their respective delegations. Learn to discuss the reports of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and answer questions from reporters.

The six spokespersons are: Chen Ruifeng, member of the Standing Committee of the Qinghai Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Xining Municipal Party Committee; Li Jinke, member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and head of the Propaganda Department; Zhang Chunlin, deputy secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Party Committee and head of the Propaganda Department; Zou Xiaodong; Member of the Party Committee and Vice President of the People’s Bank of China, Pan Gongsheng, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange; Qian Zhimin, Chairman and Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of State Power Investment Group Co., Ltd. They said that over the past few days, everyone has been earnestly studying and discussing the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In the next step, in accordance with the strategic deployment proposed in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we will fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, and strive to write a new chapter of high-quality development on the new journey.

Chen Ruifeng said that Qinghai adheres to the main line of forging a sense of community of the Chinese nation, guided by the core socialist values, and vigorously promotes the construction of a demonstration province of national unity and progress. In the big family of the Chinese nation, the people of all ethnic groups in Qinghai are siblings and help each other, creating a new situation of common unity and struggle and common prosperity and development.

Li Jinke said that in the past 10 years, Ningxia has implemented a large number of measures to benefit the people, and the sense of gain, happiness and security of the urban and rural people has been significantly enhanced. In the next step, Ningxia will firmly adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, and effectively link the consolidation of poverty alleviation achievements with rural revitalization, so that the lives of ordinary people will be better day by day.

Zhang Chunlin said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xinjiang has continued to promote the construction of people’s livelihood projects such as employment, education, medical care, and social security, and has continuously improved people’s livelihood and well-being with concrete efforts. People of all ethnic groups have a growing sense of gain, happiness and security. Xinjiang has a better tomorrow.

Zou Xiaodong said that the party building of the central and state organs has undergone all-round changes. The importance, depth of understanding and work intensity of the central and state organs and departments of the party building work have been significantly enhanced and improved. Party organizations and Party members and cadres at all levels have withstood the test in major tasks such as the decisive battle against poverty, the fight against the epidemic, and the promotion of economic and social development. In the next step, we will adhere to upholding integrity and innovation, take the initiative to take responsibility, continue to promote the high-quality development of party building in the organization, and provide a strong guarantee for the implementation of the various work responsibilities entrusted to the central and state organs by the Party Central Committee.

Pan Gongsheng said that the financial system will be guided by the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and focus on the following tasks: first, adhere to the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee on financial work; second, adhere to the purpose of financial services for the real economy; third, adhere to overall development and security The fourth is to insist on deepening financial reform and opening up, and further promote the structural reform of the financial supply side; the fifth is to adhere to the comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and promote the high-quality development of the financial industry with high-quality party building. .

Qian Zhimin said that state-owned enterprises are an important material and economic foundation of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and an important pillar and strength for the party to govern and rejuvenate the country. They must be bigger, stronger and better. In the next step, state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises will focus on the following aspects: first, technological innovation, second, high-quality development, third, strengthening international cooperation, and fourth, adhering to the leadership of the party and improving the modern enterprise system.(Reporter: Liu Yizhan and Pan Jie)