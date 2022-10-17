[Epoch Times, October 17, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Han Bing Los Angeles reported) On the occasion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, dozens of people in Los Angeles gathered in front of the Chinese Consulate in Los Angeles on the afternoon of Sunday (October 16). , in solidarity with Beijing Sitong Bridge warrior Peng Zaizhou (real name Peng Lifa), calling on the whole people to awaken and overthrow the CCP.

“Release the hero Peng Lifa”, “Free speech is not guilty, holding banners is not guilty”, “It is everyone’s responsibility to destroy the Communist Party and eliminate bandits”. Under the watchful eyes of the police, the people shouted their hearts out.

Liu Ying, a member of the public who participated in the event, said: “Mr. Peng Zaizhou is a real warrior. He is called a ‘lone hero’, but he is not alone. We support him together overseas.”

She said: “I think the grievances of the common people in China are already very serious. When more and more people make this kind of voice, all places will rise up.”

On October 13, the “Sitong Bridge Incident” occurred in Beijing that shocked both home and abroad. Protester Peng Zaizhou hung two large protest banners on the Sitong Bridge in the north section of the Third Ring Road in Haidian District.

One of the banners reads, “No nucleic acid to eat, no blockade for freedom, no lie for dignity, no Cultural Revolution for reform, no leader for votes, no slave to be a citizen”; Xi Jinping”.

According to a report by the rights group China Changes, Peng Zaizhou dressed as a construction worker and hung the banner on the Sitong Bridge. As soon as the banner came out, the CCP was facing a formidable enemy.

Jie Lijian, one of the convener of the solidarity campaign, said that Peng Zaizhou’s banner conveyed the voice of the persecuted people all over China.

“Peng Yishi used his life to resist tyranny the most. He was speaking for hundreds of millions of oppressed people and fired the first shot of the contemporary Wuchang Uprising.” He said, “Soviet Marxist-Leninist descendants have invaded China for more than a century. The land and the world have brought endless disasters, terror and killing. We call on everyone to protest all the crimes of the CCP in every way.”

Since the 13th, voices of solidarity with Peng Zaizhou have emerged one after another on social media, and people in many countries around the world have also started holding activities to demand the CCP’s release of Peng Zaizhou. For example, on the afternoon of the 16th local time, Sydney pro-democracy activists held a flash mob in solidarity with the Warriors at four landmark locations including the Chinese Consulate in Sydney and the Sydney Opera House.

The extreme panic of the CCP shows that the regime is vulnerable

On the day of the solidarity activity, the people of Los Angeles restored the content of the two slogans posted by Peng Zaizhou to express their support for him.

After the “Sitong Bridge Incident”, the CCP blocked hundreds of thousands of accounts within a day, and urgently deployed “bridge watchers” at major overpasses to prevent similar incidents from happening again. In addition, in some cities, the purchase of cloth and paint that the CCP regards as “tools for committing crimes” also needs to be registered.

“This just shows that the CCP is very timid. It is so ‘glass-hearted’ that it really has no self-confidence, because its regime is illegal.” Liu Ying believes that the CCP is already very fragile. It may collapse and die.

Do what you can to promote the disintegration of the CCP

In addition to solidarity activities, people in Los Angeles also put up posters of the “Sitong Bridge Incident” in prosperous areas such as Chinatown, universities and downtown stations. Similar posters have also appeared in bustling streets around the world, including mainland China.

“Everyone is doing what they can, and is actually promoting the disintegration of the CCP.” Jie Lijian said that the “Sitongqiao Incident” has triggered a chain effect. More people wake up and stand up to fight the violence. The process may be different. , but in the end, they all end in the same way, all for the purpose of overthrowing the CCP.

He said that banners are a common way of political expression in a free society, but in a dictatorial system you often risk your life, which also shows that the so-called rule of law propaganda by the CCP is a lie.

“Peng Lifa is not a lonely warrior, and there will be more righteous people.” Jie Lijian believes that the more people spread the truth, the safer the Sitong Bridge warriors will be; the more people awaken, the more panic the CCP will be. When the people who have been brainwashed by the CCP realize that the CCP is a tyranny of a cult, it is when the whole people uprising against violence.

“It can be seen from the solidarity with Peng Zaizhou from all over the world that the CCP does not represent the Chinese, it only represents killing and evil.” Jie Lijian appealed that only by overthrowing the CCP can people live in peace. ◇

Responsible editor: Jia Lin#