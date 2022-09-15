[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 14, 2022]As the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China approaches, all kinds of strange proposals made by the deputies of the Communist Party of China have attracted more attention. Recently, a representative of the National People’s Congress proposed to completely eliminate mosquitoes, which resulted in a lot of scolding from netizens, questioning how such representatives were selected.

Beijing authorities previously claimed that the 2,300 National People’s Congress deputies to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China were “elected” by 38 electoral units across the country.

As the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is approaching, the CCP official has begun to publicize and build momentum, and has recently responded to various proposals from the deputies to the National People’s Congress.

The CCP’s official media People’s Daily reported on the 14th that a representative of the National People’s Congress put forward a proposal for a “proposal on comprehensively eradicating mosquitoes”.

Once the report comes out. The topic of “Deputies to the National People’s Congress proposes complete elimination of mosquitoes” immediately hit Weibo’s hot search and drew criticism from netizens.

Many netizens commented, “Isn’t it okay to do something serious?” “Is this a representative of the National People’s Congress or a kindergarten child?” “I think I can also be a representative of the National People’s Congress! I can think of two hundred such proposals sitting still!!! “

Another netizen left a message, “If there is such a representative, it can only be said that there is a big problem with the system.” “Excuse me, who was selected for this representative? Why can it represent me?” “Is it necessary to check how this representative was selected? ?”

There are also netizens who are linked to the current epidemic prevention and control, and criticize the CCP’s mandatory zero epidemic prevention and control measures, which are seriously out of line with the above-mentioned proposals of the deputies to the National People’s Congress. Therefore, some netizens called this proposal a “high-level black” to clear the current epidemic situation, and “please kill the new crown before killing mosquitoes.”

Since the outbreak of the CCP virus (new crown virus, COVID-19), the Beijing authorities have adhered to the “dynamic clearing” epidemic prevention policy, which has resulted in hundreds of millions of Chinese people being under lockdown, which has triggered all kinds of disasters in this lifetime and caused grievances across the country.

According to a report by CNN, since August 20 this year, at least 74 cities in China with a population of 313 million have been placed under a city-wide lockdown or partial regional lockdown.

Analysts expect more urban residents in China to live under lockdown in the period leading up to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. On the one hand, this is due to political needs, in order to maintain Xi Jinping’s image of adhering to the “zero” policy. On the other hand, in order to show loyalty and ensure a smooth career, local officials blindly adopted strict control measures.

“Crossroads of the World” host Tang Hao recently analyzed, “Xi Jinping will use dynamic reset to maintain national stability at the 20th National Congress. One aspect is to use ‘dynamic clearing’ to assess the loyalty of local officials to him.”

