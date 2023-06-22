The 21-year-old man who murdered two students at a school in Brazil appears dead in prison

The Paraná Public Security Secretariat said the attacker suffered from schizophrenia and was under medical treatment. The cause of death has not been revealed.

A 21-year-old man who murdered two students at a school in the Brazilian state of Parana last Monday appeared dead in the custody house where he was transferred by the authorities after the crimes.

The Paraná Public Security Secretariat (Sesp) reported that the cause of death has not been revealed, according to the local press.

The attacker, a former student of the Professor Helena Kolody State College, in Cambé, entered the center and shot Karoline Verri Alves, 17, who died instantly after being hit by a bullet in the head, and Luan Augusto, 16, taken in serious condition to the hospital where he died. The two victims were a couple.

The Sesp explained that the attacker suffered from schizophrenia and was under medical treatment. In the investigations, the Civil Police arrested another young man, also 21, suspected of helping to carry out the attack.

Brazil has registered a wave of attacks on schools this year that has put the authorities on alert.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced in April a package of 3 billion reais (about 600 million dollars) for states and municipalities to try to deal with these attacks.

