On September 21, the 21st meeting of the 11th Standing Committee of the CPPCC was held. Li Jun, Chairman of the CPPCC, Liu Wenbiao, Vice Chairman of the CPPCC, Dong Huqun, Zhang Hongbo, Li Mingyu, Qi Zheng, Lin Qijun, and Secretary-General Zhang Shaomin participated.

The meeting conveyed and studied the important article “Comprehensive Advancing the Construction of the Socialist Legal System with Chinese Characteristics” in Volume IV of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, the important article of General Secretary Xi Jinping “Consistently Upholding and Developing Socialism with Chinese Characteristics”, and the implementation of “The Communist Party of China” in Henan Province. The detailed rules for the implementation of the Regulations on Political Consultation Work will focus on the special policy discussion on the work of our city to create a national pilot city for the modernization of social governance in the city.

Li Jun emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and understand the essence of the essence, and effectively unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. All aspects and the whole process. It is necessary to actively offer advice and suggestions, strengthen the sense of responsibility, take the initiative to act, give full play to the intellectual-intensive advantages of CPPCC members, and promote the creation of a national pilot city that is qualified for the modernization of social governance in the city. It is necessary to grasp the key points, prepare in advance, plan various tasks in advance, ensure the successful conclusion of the work of the 11th CPPCC, and make new and bigger chapters for building a high-quality development model city in the new era and continuing to write a more brilliant chapter of high-quality Fumei Crane City. Contribute to the party’s 20th National Congress with excellent results.