A few days ago, the news of a 22-year-old girl in Hangzhou who stayed up late for four or five consecutive days and worked overtime to enter the ICU for emergency treatment caused attention. It is understood that the girl has not been working for a long time, doing network operations in an Internet company. On July 27, the Jimu News reporter learned from the family of the girl involved that the girl had unfortunately passed away on July 26.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

The girl’s father also left a message on the social platform: “My child will finally leave us two lonely old people on July 26, 2022. Thank you for your help during this time. I hope all the children and all the kind people must love them. Take good care of your own body and work hard! Thank you all.”

The girl’s niece said that the girl’s brother died in a car accident ten years ago, and she took on the family’s debt alone and worked hard for it. The girl’s cousin said that she had been staying up late to work overtime. Before the incident, she also developed symptoms of cold and chest tightness. She was urged by her father and the company to decide to take a leave of absence to see a doctor and rest at home.

When the girl was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment, because her parents had difficulty paying for medical expenses, the company paid her 100,000 yuan in the form of IOUs, and no longer helped her after raising tens of thousands of yuan. Regarding the follow-up treatment related to the girl, the company executive said that there is nothing to say, and if there is anything, you can contact the company’s legal affairs.

According to previous media reports, the girl stayed up late and worked overtime until 4 or 5 in the morning for 4 or 5 consecutive days. As a result, she died suddenly. The hospital diagnosed it as “sudden death caused by myocarditis”. She was rescued in the ICU for 6 days and still not out of danger.

It is reported that the girl Xiao Song works as a network operator in an Internet company. She works very hard. She had a cold more than a week ago but didn’t care too much.

As early as the beginning of 2020, Dr. Lilac released the “2020 National Health Insights Report”. According to the data in the report, about 53% of people were worried that they would die suddenly, and among the young post-95s and post-00s, 7% and Nine percent even worry about their sudden death every day.

There are 995 and 996 companies everywhere, and there are very few Internet companies that do not work overtime. Excessive overtime, physical ruin, mental depression, high-intensity work pressure, and overuse of the brain all accelerate the exhaustion of their lives.

The claws of sudden death have long reached the younger generation. Every year, nearly 600,000 people die suddenly, most of them young people under 35 years old. A survey on the causes of sudden death showed that 90% of young people’s sudden death, cerebral hemorrhage and myocardial infarction are related to staying up late.

Sudden death in young people includes the following:

First: staying up late for a long time can lead to disorders of the biological clock, overexcited sympathetic nerves, and easy to cause sudden cardiac death, which is a factor that induces a heart attack. For people with underlying diseases, staying up late may become the cause of sudden death. 90% of the sudden deaths of young people are related to staying up late!

Second: The long-term pressure is huge, living in the city, the house is high, even the rent is high, the pressure of marriage, the education of the children, the expectations of the parents, and the material desires are all rich. On the other hand, the oppressive task of work is aggravating, and the pressure is overwhelming.

Third: overworked, working overtime at 996, poor physical condition, such as a cold and fever. Thinking that I was young, I dragged myself out again and again, causing explosive myocarditis.

Fourth: wine culture, social drinking is also one of the incentives. Heavy drinking can indeed lead to serious damage to the heart muscle, which may lead to alcoholic cardiomyopathy, and in the most serious cases, may increase the risk of sudden death.

Fifth: Irregular diet, irregular meals, sometimes hungry, sometimes full, causing long-term damage to physical health.

Sixth: Emotional agitation, too much emotion will cause the patient’s blood pressure to rise, coronary artery constriction, and serious complications caused by the patient’s sudden death.

In this regard, the doctor also expressed the hope that everyone should try to ensure adequate sleep when they are busy. At the same time, they also have irregular physical habits. More importantly, if you feel uncomfortable, you must go to the hospital in time.