The 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade Closing——

Share new development opportunities and win a sustainable future

On Heron Island in autumn, bougainvillea is clustered together. The 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade was held in Xiamen, Fujian from September 8 to 11.

Focusing on high-level opening up and international investment cooperation, this CIFIT will integrate exhibitions, project roadshows and docking negotiations, and continue to optimize the three platforms of two-way investment promotion, authoritative information release and investment trend discussion. “This CIFIT will ‘open the way’ for corporate investment and ‘stack bridges’ for more cooperation.” Representative of the guest country of honor and Minister of Commerce and Negotiations of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy of the Republic of Korea was deeply touched.

Spread the good voice of Chinese investment

The century-old changes and the epidemic of the century are intertwined and superimposed, and international investment cooperation is uncertain and unstable, and it also contains new opportunities and potentials. During the forum discussion, people from all walks of life actively seek development directions and promote the sustainable development of international investment and financing.

The digital economy adds new momentum. “The digital economy is an important engine for global economic recovery and growth, and it is also one of the key areas of cooperation in global development initiatives.” Pamela Kirk-Hamilton, executive director of the International Trade Center, pointed out that in recent years, China has been deeply involved in the international digital economy. Cooperation, actively participate in the formulation of international rules for digital trade, and add impetus to economic and social development. China has the conditions to become an important promoter of the digital economy.

Maria Gustava, Ambassador of the Republic of Mozambique to China, pointed out that “The digital economy has become one of the important areas of China-Africa cooperation, and the technology transfer and innovation cooperation network between China and Africa is constantly expanding. The ‘China-Africa Digital Innovation Partnership Program’ strengthens The two sides will cooperate in the application of emerging technologies such as cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things, support the development of digital infrastructure in Africa, and promote the faster integration of African countries into the digital community of shared future.”

Green development creates a new pattern. Wu Fang, director of the Foreign Investment and Cooperation Research Institute of the International Trade and Economic Cooperation Research Institute of the Ministry of Commerce, believes that the green transformation of the global economy is essentially the precise transformation of economic development momentum. point.

“China‘s economy is transforming into a green and low-carbon economy. In this process, foreign-funded enterprises are always encouraged to increase their investment in energy conservation, environmental protection, ecological environment, green and low carbon and other fields.” Schneider Electric Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Development Wang Jie, head of China, said that while participating in the green growth of China‘s economy, the company itself has also achieved green and sustainable growth.

Tan Jianrong, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said: “Greening and digitization are the development directions of the future industry. Driven by two wheels, it will help to achieve the improvement and upgrading of Chinese enterprises and the layout of the global market.”

Expand new opportunities for international investment

A light bulb-sized part with an operating accuracy of 0.002 mm can be widely used in intelligent control in aerospace, Internet of Things and other fields – this is a series of pressure transmitter parts brought by Chongqing Jilian Electric Co., Ltd. . “It is our first time to participate in the CIFIT, and we are looking forward to seeking new cooperation areas and finding high-quality partners through the CIFIT platform,” said Pan Xuesong, the company’s chief engineer.

The world‘s first fully automatic capsule robot, C919 simulator, unmanned environmental cleaning vehicle, “transparent factory” interconnected by tree roots, distributed carbon neutral technology… In major exhibition halls, intelligent manufacturing, intelligent application, green industry and other fields The results are overwhelming. This year’s CIFIT consists of 13 exhibition areas in three major areas: the Investment Promotion Pavilion, the Industrial Innovation and Development Pavilion and the Project Capital Matching Pavilion. The United Nations Industrial Development Organization, as well as embassies, consulates, business associations and Investment promotion agencies participated in the exhibition. In the “China Investment Hot Cities Exhibition Area” set up for the first time, 18 emerging investment hot cities including Shenyang, Guiyang and Jiuquan performed well.

2022 Silk Road Shipping International Cooperation Forum, “One Belt One Road” Development High-level Forum, BRICS New Industrial Revolution Exhibition, China-Indonesia “Two Countries Double Parks” Promotion Conference… In each venue, “One Belt One Road” international cooperation, BRICS countries Hot topics and investment priorities such as sustainable development and the entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership aroused the attention of the participants. “This CIFIT has allowed us to see the new trend of international investment, and let more investors understand our projects and Fuqing Yuanhong Investment Zone in Fuzhou.” Zhang Mengxuan, Executive General Manager of Zhongke Jingwei (Fujian) Technology Development Co., Ltd. Say.

According to statistics, this CIFIT held 41 conferences, forums and seminars, more than 50 investment negotiation and project matchmaking meetings, attracting more than 90 countries and regions, more than 800 industrial and commercial groups, more than 4,000 enterprises, and about 60,000 Famous merchants participated in the exhibition online and offline, and a total of more than 480 projects reached cooperation agreements during the conference, with a total investment of 342 billion yuan.

Create an international investment platform

“One flower alone is not spring, and a hundred flowers bloom in spring.” Li Yong, deputy director of the Investment Promotion Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce, introduced that CIFIT, as one of the most influential international investment events, provides consensus and actions for global investment cooperation. A supported platform that promotes cooperation with China as well as with other countries.

During this CIFIT, authoritative information reports such as “China Foreign Investment Statistical Bulletin 2022″, “Chinese-funded Enterprises’ Country Development Report” and “BRICS Investment Report” were released.

The “China Foreign Investment Statistical Bulletin 2022″ shows that in 2021, the scale of China‘s actual use of foreign capital will grow steadily. The structure of the investment industry was continuously optimized. The actual use of foreign capital in the high-tech industry was US$52.2 billion, a year-on-year increase of 22.1%. The “China Foreign Investment Report 2022″ shows that in 2021, China‘s foreign investment will show a “double growth” in the scale of foreign investment and the number of enterprises. There are five major characteristics including the continuous improvement of China‘s business operations.

“I hope to attract outstanding overseas investors to invest in South Korea through the platform built by this CIFIT.” Li Guangui, director of the Xiamen Representative Office of Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Corporation, introduced that as the guest country of this CIFIT, South Korea has The national pavilion was set up at the second meeting, showing the regional characteristics, main industries and investment preferential systems of 13 local governments and 9 economic free zones, exploring potential partners and seeking new cooperation possibilities.

Guo Tingting, Assistant Minister of Commerce, said that China will continue to enhance the momentum of foreign trade development, increase its efforts to attract foreign investment, improve the level of foreign investment and cooperation, deepen the “Belt and Road” economic and trade cooperation, and enhance the new, gold and green content of cooperation. Enterprises to expand more development space.

“People’s Daily” (page 04, September 13, 2022)