The 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade opens

Zhang Chunxian attended the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech

On September 8, Zhang Chunxian, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, attended the opening ceremony of the 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen and delivered a keynote speech.

Zhang Chunxian pointed out that President Xi Jinping emphasized that China‘s development will bring more new opportunities to all countries and inject more new momentum into the world economy. China is a big two-way investment country. By actively “bringing in” and “going out”, it not only promotes domestic economic growth and structural upgrading, but also promotes global capital flows, providing an important driving force for world economic growth.

Zhang Chunxian emphasized that China is accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, and is willing to share development opportunities with other countries and jointly promote the in-depth development of sustainable investment cooperation. Protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign-funded enterprises in accordance with the law, align with international high-standard economic and trade rules, and continuously promote institutional opening; strengthen interconnection, strengthen industrial chain and supply chain connections, and share the achievements of the “Belt and Road” construction; deepen international cooperation in the digital field and promote high-quality digital economy. development; strengthen green trade and investment cooperation, and jointly promote the green and sustainable development of the world economy.

Yin Li, Secretary of the Fujian Provincial Party Committee, said in his speech that the China International Fair for Investment and Trade has been successfully held for 21 sessions. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the whole province has carried forward the spirit of daring to be the first and daring to fight to win, and the open cooperation has yielded fruitful results. We insist on promoting high-quality development with high-level openness, continue to build high-level open platforms, create high-level open channels, and create a high-quality open cooperation environment, and strive to demonstrate Fujian’s role in building a new development pattern. Fujian is a blessed place to invest in business and realize your dreams. We sincerely look forward to everyone coming to Fujian to share development opportunities and create a better future together.

Assistant Minister of Commerce Guo Tingting, Minister of Commerce and Negotiations of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy of the Republic of Korea, and Ecuadorian Vice President Alfredo Borrero delivered speeches on the spot or via video respectively.

Diplomatic envoys from many countries in China, delegations from multinational companies, foreign business associations, delegations from relevant countries and regions and representatives of international organizations, leaders of relevant ministries and commissions of the state, leaders of some provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), and heads of well-known enterprises attended the opening ceremony. Mode. Governor Zhao Long, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference Cui Yuying, and provincial leaders Luo Dongchuan, Guo Ningning, Wu Kailin, Wang Yongli, Liang Jianyong, Huang Haikun, Lin Wenbin and Li Jiancheng attended the meeting. Cui Yonghui, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Xiamen Municipal Party Committee, presided over the opening ceremony.

This CIFIT will hold 41 important conferences, forums and seminars. UNIDO, embassies, consulates, business associations and investment promotion agencies from 48 countries and regions including South Korea, Japan and Austria will participate in the exhibition. 26 domestic provinces will participate in the exhibition. , autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the Central Government.