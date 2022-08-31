



Original title: 66 countries and regions have registered to participate in the exhibition

The 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade will be held in September (authoritative release)

Our reporter Ouyang Jie “People’s Daily” (August 31, 2022 Issue 07)

The 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade will be held in Xiamen, Fujian from September 8 to 11. On August 30, the State Council Information Office held a press conference to introduce the 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade.

Focus on green and low-carbon, digital economy, cross-border industrial investment and other hotspots, new project capital docking pavilion and investment hot city exhibition area

Guo Tingting, Assistant Minister of Commerce, introduced that this year’s CIFIT will highlight coordinated regional economic development and multilateral and bilateral economic and trade exchanges. It will focus on three major sectors: investment promotion, industrial innovation, and project capital docking, with an exhibition space of 120,000 square meters, focusing on green, low-carbon, digital Economic, cross-border industrial investment and other hot spots.At the same time, the latest digital technology will be introduced to build an immersive online experience scene and provide a full range of online services to achieveOnline and offlineThe integration and complementation of docking and negotiation.

Li Jiancheng, vice governor of Fujian Province, said that this year’s CIFIT highlights digital economy and green investment, focusing on global development initiatives, the “Belt and Road”, BRICS cooperation, RCEP and other international hot topics. At present, more than 120 important business guests have been invited to participate in the conference. It is expected that more than 80,000 merchants from nearly 100 countries and regions will participate in the exhibition online or offline. This conference set up a 26,000-square-meter project capital docking hall for the first time. During the conference, more than 30 investment negotiation and project docking meetings will be held. This year’s CIFIT will set up a new 2,800-square-meter investment hot city exhibition area, attracting 18 cities including Guangzhou, Chengdu, Changsha, and Guiyang to set up exhibitions.

According to Liu Dianxun, director of the Investment Promotion Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce, so far, 66 countries and regions have registered to participate in the exhibition, 26 provinces have participated in the exhibition, and the number of participants is expected to reach about 80,000.

Zhuang Rongliang, deputy mayor of Xiamen, introduced that this CIFIT will continue to deepen the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, and hold a series of theme activities such as the 2022 Silk Road Shipping International Cooperation Forum, the “Belt and Road” Development High-level Forum, and the China-Arab Economic and Trade Summit Forum. . At the same time, it will effectively help the BRICS pragmatic cooperation, and hold the BRICS New Industrial Revolution Exhibition with a scale of 15,000 square meters.

my country’s foreign investment and foreign investment continued to grow, and 7 batches of 35 experience cases were promoted in the comprehensive pilot demonstration of the expansion and opening of the service industry.

In the first seven months of this year, the scale of my country’s foreign investment continued to grow steadily. Guo Tingting introduced that in the next step, in order to attract more multinational companies to invest in China, the Ministry of Commerce will promptly introduce a new batch of policies and measures to stabilize foreign investment, including the launch of a new version of the “Catalogue of Industries Encouraged for Foreign Investment” to further expand advanced manufacturing, technological innovation, modern The scope of encouraging foreign investment in services and other fields, and actively introducing relevant special policies to promote investment in manufacturing and the development of foreign R&D centers. At the same time, it will promote the establishment of comprehensive pilot areas for expanding the opening up of the service industry, further improve the level of foreign-funded services, and continue to optimize the business environment.

my country’s foreign investment continued to grow. Data show that from January to July this year, my country’s foreign non-financial direct investment was 65.06 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 3.6%; non-financial direct investment in countries along the “Belt and Road” reached 11.87 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 5.1%, accounting for the same period of time. 18.2% of the total. By the end of last year, there were about 28,600 Chinese enterprises investing overseas, and 45,600 enterprises were established overseas, which are distributed in 190 countries and regions around the world, and the total assets of overseas enterprises exceeded 8 trillion US dollars.

Liu Dianxun introduced that in the next step, the Ministry of Commerce will continue to promote the foreign investment and cooperation of Chinese enterprises, support enterprises to actively participate in the “Belt and Road” construction, guide enterprises to actively participate in international economic competition and cooperation, and strengthen green development and digital economy according to the actual needs of host countries. foreign investment and cooperation in the field to promote mutual benefit and win-win results.

At present, Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Hainan, and Chongqing are carrying out comprehensive pilot demonstrations for expanding and opening up the service industry. Guo Tingting introduced that in 2021, the service industry of the five provinces and cities will create an added value of 9.3 trillion yuan, accounting for 69.6% of the GDP of the five provinces and cities, 16.3 percentage points higher than the national average. In the first seven months of this year, the five provinces and cities attracted 33.3 billion U.S. dollars of foreign investment in the service industry, a year-on-year increase of 27.6%, 13.6 percentage points higher than the national total.

Up to now, the comprehensive pilot demonstration has promoted 7 batches of 35 experience cases to the whole country, involving industrial opening, trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, system and mechanism reform and other fields, and its leading and exemplary role in the opening of the national service industry is becoming increasingly apparent.

