GA, the 23-year-old from San Zenone who was driving the Audi A3 that hit and killed at 4 am between October 31st and November 1st in Pieve del Grappa Miriam Ciobanu, just turned 22, was arrested.



01 November 2022

At the end of the police checks he tested positive for alcohol and drugs.

The tragic accident on the road that goes up to Fonte.

His white Audi overwhelmed the student who arrived in Fonte a few years ago with her family from the province of Udine.



Passionate about books and travel: here is Miriam, the girl killed by a car in Pieve del Grappa marco filippi

A very long braking on the asphalt marks the young man’s desperate attempt to avoid Miriam, a travel and book enthusiast, ready to enroll in the Faculty of Criminal Psychology in Padua.