Home News The 23-year-old who overwhelmed and killed the student in Pieve del Grappa was arrested
News

The 23-year-old who overwhelmed and killed the student in Pieve del Grappa was arrested

by admin
The 23-year-old who overwhelmed and killed the student in Pieve del Grappa was arrested

GA, the 23-year-old from San Zenone who was driving the Audi A3 that hit and killed at 4 am between October 31st and November 1st in Pieve del Grappa Miriam Ciobanu, just turned 22, was arrested.

Run over while walking on the road, she died at the age of 22 in Pieve del Grappa

Marco Filippi

At the end of the police checks he tested positive for alcohol and drugs.

The tragic accident on the road that goes up to Fonte.

His white Audi overwhelmed the student who arrived in Fonte a few years ago with her family from the province of Udine.

Passionate about books and travel: here is Miriam, the girl killed by a car in Pieve del Grappa

marco filippi

A very long braking on the asphalt marks the young man’s desperate attempt to avoid Miriam, a travel and book enthusiast, ready to enroll in the Faculty of Criminal Psychology in Padua.

See also  Ten anti baby gang patrols: a clash between gangs in the center of Treviso avoided

You may also like

Ivrea, the Voices in White of Hospitals choir...

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee...

Sangiuliano: “Ten million euros to bring people back...

The spillover effect is increasing year by year,...

Earthquake, 3.2 magnitude shock in Friuli

Earthquake in Friuli of magnitude 3.2 recorded in...

A family in difficulty above Ospitale

A thousand navigators awaiting renewal, stop by the...

Shenzhen released the rent reference price industry: the...

From the Rotary of Ivrea fundraising for families...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy