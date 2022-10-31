On October 30, Changsha, the 23rd Central China (Hunan) Agricultural Expo was very popular, and many agricultural products can be tasted for free.Photo/Reporter Yang Xu

Tang Ren Shen exhibition area.

Merchants cut honey on the spot for customers.

Citizens scramble to taste the live food.

Dongjiang fish exhibition area.

“This grilled fish is so fragrant, give me a bunch too!” “Your sausages are well-deserved and delicious!” “This canned yellow peach is the one I grew up eating, and it is full of childhood memories!” October 30 On the 23rd Central China (Hunan) Agricultural Expo (hereinafter referred to as the “Agricultural Expo”), there was a lot of people in front of the booths of major old-fashioned food, and all kinds of snacks were tried to satisfy citizens and friends.

Tang Renshen’s main pre-made dishes are free to try sausages

“Since the first agricultural expo, we have participated every year. We have witnessed the growth of the agricultural expo, and the agricultural expo has also achieved us.” Speaking of the fate of the agricultural expo, Hunan Tangrenshen Group Co., Ltd. The person in charge was overwhelmed with emotion.

As an old-fashioned food company in Hunan, this time, in addition to the classic sausages, bacon, ham, etc., which are still popular in Tang Dynasty, the new pre-made dishes presented to the audience are also well received by consumers. .

In the W2 Zhuzhou Pavilion, there are large and thick braised pork, soft glutinous and mellow pork with plum and vegetables, crispy and golden small crispy pork, and old Changsha sausage with coke outside and tender inside… Delicious and convenient pre-made delicacies of Tangrenshen, Attracting countless consumers to check in and taste.

Many consumers feel that the taste is good and the taste is good after trying them. After asking how these pre-made dishes can be enjoyed by simply frying or heating them, they decisively ordered several packs and prepared to take them back to their relatives and friends to try.

During the peak meal period, the exhibition hall was once “overcrowded”. The most popular Tang people’s god sausage, the rich meat and the incense of the preserved meat exudes, attracting diners from all over the world to come here.

In Hall W4, Tang Renshen also brought hundreds of products including Chinese, Western, fresh, and soy sauce. The booth staff were “too busy and unable to win”, and there was a long queue of people checking out.

“Going out” Guoxiu’s group photo, the ring is more joyful

Two main series of five new products, including coconut sago, yellow peach sago, poplar nectar, pumpkin and corn juice, and fruit and vegetable juice, are the trump cards of the fruit show booth. Visitors can taste the non-concentrated reduction. of freshly squeezed fruit and vegetable juices.

“The traffic and popularity of the Agricultural Expo are first-class, through the Agricultural Expoone sessionThrough the promotion, we have met many customers and accumulated more popularity. “Shen Fanchao, general manager of Hunan Guoxiu Food Co., Ltd. told reporters. As an outstanding representative of Hunan enterprises “going out”, Guoxiu Foods has also begun to vigorously cultivate the domestic market in recent years. Exhibiting audience.

“Guoxiu is a canned yellow peach that I have loved since I was a child. At that time, I thought its packaging was very ‘foreign’.” Zhu, who was selected in the exhibition area, told the reporter happily, “Now it has a new product, this sago I must try it!”

Founded in 1997, Guoxiu, through 20 years of operation and management, has accumulated a total investment of nearly 2 billion yuan and a cumulative sales income of 6 billion yuan, driving more than 20,000 farmers to achieve a sales income of 600 million yuan every year. Guoxiu, who is “going out”, has set its sights back to China. After leaving the Agricultural Expo, they will continue to approach consumers.

“The new sago series uses Yanling yellow peach, without any preservatives. The taste is very good, and children like it very much.” Shen Fanchao introduced to the reporter, “In addition to the traditional canned series of products, consumers need more innovative things. We develop new products not only considering the market update, but also to encourage farmers to grow these agricultural raw materials, and set our sights on rural revitalization.”

This time, Guoxiu also set up an interactive game area. As long as you buy Guoxiu products or take a photo with Guoxiu products and send them to the circle of friends, you can participate in the ring game at the booth. This fun yet challenging game captured the hearts of many exhibitors, and many tourists couldn’t help but stop and watch.

Dongjiang fish is roasted and fragrant, and the “big aircraft carrier” is full of domineering

“Bring me a grilled fish too.” Mr. Wu, a citizen, lingered in front of Dongjiang Fish’s booth for a while, and finally took out his mobile phone to scan the QR code to pay for a Dongjiang grilled fish. This burnt scent is so attractive that I can’t help it.”

I saw that the booth staff in uniform camouflage uniforms were busy for a while, and sprinkled simple spices on the fish on the grill, which was very fragrant. At this time, just take a light bite, the delicate and tender fish meat bursts out between the lips and teeth with the simmering butter, and the aroma is overflowing, so that you can’t wait to have another stomach, so you can eat two more .

“Our fish are all produced in the Dongjiang Lake Basin. In addition to the Dongjiang grilled fish, which is very popular among exhibitors, there are also gift packs and gift boxes in the product selection area for everyone to choose from.” The person in charge of the Dongjiang Fish Group exhibition area picked up an original fish stick He told reporters, “This fish stick is a new product that we sell relatively well. The raw material is the piece of meat on the back of the fish, which is fragrant and tender.”

The reporter noticed that there was a huge “aircraft carrier” photo on the background wall of the exhibition area.

“This is our Dongjiang Fish Group’s factory in Zixingxin, which looks like an aircraft carrier. It attracts many tourists to check in here every day.” The person in charge said, “The main aircraft carrier is the production workshop, and the frigate is our marketing workshop. There are destroyers that are tourist reception centers.”

“Sure, it’s delicious, as expected of a snack I’ve grown up with. I’ll have two more grilled fish, and I’ll buy a few packs of small fish to take home to eat!” After eating the grilled fish, Mr. Wu couldn’t stop his mouth and continued to take out his phone to scan the code. After buying the large and small bags of Dongjiang fish, he reluctantly left.

Trivia

How to Taste Hunan Four Seasons at the Agricultural Expo

In the Agricultural Expo, it is not only space, but also time. Bamboo shoots in spring, crayfish in summer, hairy crabs in late autumn, dried yellow peach in Yanling, and Hunan bacon in winter can all be tasted here.

Dong: Bacon is indispensable on the table

Hunan’s region, climate, people’s emotions and temperature, most of them fall on the same dining table. If this table has four distinct seasons, the dish of bacon must be on the table in winter.

Hunan is dominated by mountains and hills. In ancient times, the people of Hunan and Chu area made a living by hunting. In order not to waste the harvested prey, they were destined to pursue the technology of food preservation. During the “Little Snow” season, every household is busy with salt-cured pork. After half a month, the meat is hung with bamboo leaf ropes, hung on beams and smoked with pine wood. The matured bacon is rich in fat, plump and gratifying. Stir-fried with local peppers or scallops, the meat is really fragrant and the taste is wide open.

Hunan’s bacon, especially Xiangxi and Anhua, are the most famous. Anyone who has tasted it once will feel that every winter, their taste buds seem to be smoked.

Spring: Baba is fragrant, sweet and glutinous

Time transitions to spring, and the table is gradually enriched. A kind of food called Baba has emerged everywhere. Tongye Baba in Hengyang, wormwood in Xiangxi, and buffalo flower in Shaoyang, all of which have their own merits but have the same destination. They are all made of glutinous rice.

Buffalo flower, also known as sagebrush, is a plant of the Compositae family. In early spring, I pinch the leaves of the sagebrush that have just emerged. After washing and blanching, they are ground into a dark green mud paste, mixed with glutinous rice flour and white sugar, and kneaded constantly, and finally each one is rounded. The cute little dumplings, steamed in a large pot, take a bite, are fragrant, sweet and glutinous. The hot touch and careful movements are performed year after year.

In the spring, my mother in my hometown likes to pinch the fresh and tender cabbage tips. I must choose the fine rice vermicelli from Youxian County. This dried rice vermicelli is slowly softened in boiling water. Chili oil, served with pre-fried fresh meat and poached eggs. In the countless years after that, when I miss spring, it is the memory of the rice noodles with the teeth.

Xia: Eat and chat around a large pot of crayfish

In the lively summer, no crayfish is complete, and only crayfish can withstand such a hot and boiling season. Most of Hunan’s crayfish come from Yueyang, where lakes and rivers are intertwined, and ponds and rice fields are densely covered, nourishing the growth of crayfish. The Yueyang crayfish is big and full of meat. The usual method is to add pepper, garlic and basil to fry it. After eating the shrimp, add a plate of clear water noodles to the soup. The white noodles are full of soup. Like a burst.

After the summer evening, the sky darkened, and the heat faded a little bit. Families started cooking, and three or five friends sat on the small outdoor table, opened a few cans of beer, surrounded a large pot of crayfish, and chatted while eating.

People’s memory of the street and the memory of time may be instantly clear because of the smell of that shrimp.

Autumn: a delicious “crab” encounter during the harvest season

In the golden autumn season, the fish is fat and crab yellow. This agricultural expo held two promotion meetings related to crabs, bringing two kinds of crab specialties in Hunan: Yueyang Baini Lake crabs and Datong Lake hairy crabs. Baini Lake crabs are produced in Yunxi District, Yueyang City. The crabs are strong in physique. The crab shells are green and muddy, with blue in the gray. The crab legs have long and yellow hair, and the leg hairs are golden yellow. It is golden in color and has the characteristics of large size, thick body, hard shell, green back, white belly, golden claws, and yellow fluff. After steaming, the crab body is golden, the crab meat is plump, and the cream is fat and yellow.

There was also a table of “whole crab feast”, with steamed crabs, crab yellow buns, crab yellow noodles and other dishes, allowing people to immersely experience the deliciousness of Yueyang Baini Lake crabs in the color, aroma and taste, and feel its creamy fat and yellow fullness. , Crab meat is full of characteristics.

As the table shifts to autumn, a variety of citrus fruits fill the table.

Hunan-produced citrus, Shimen’s citrus can be praised for its thin skin and filling. It always occupies a popular position in the fruit shop with great fanfare in the season, and is snapped up by the housewives to the table. Peeling off the thin layer of skin and biting it down, the sweet juice slid down his throat, as if he had received some kind of courtesy.

The fragrant pomelo of Yongzhou Jianghua always stands there quietly and cannot be ignored. Yongzhou has a distinct climate and plenty of light. The specialty fragrant pomelo has a unique aroma. Its pulp is crystal clear, juicy, tender and crisp. With a pot of tea, it is the most leisurely and best time of the day.

At the end of the year, it’s nothing more than one meal for another, nothing more than a struggle between what to eat today and what to eat tomorrow. On the Hunan table, the delicious food of the four seasons will never get tired of eating it.