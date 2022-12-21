Listen to the audio version of the article

The theme of gender equality is first of all an ethical question, of individual rights to be respected in a more organic way, and secondly it is an “engine of economic growth”, as emerges from the recent literature which underlines how the more inclusive companies are able to create higher value. In this context, the 24 ORE Group announces that it is the first Italian publishing group to have obtained gender equality certification pursuant to UNI/PdR 125:2022, issued by Bureau Veritas Italia.

A goal achieved thanks to the strong change of pace in the corporate culture in a more sustainable and inclusive perspective desired by the new Board of Directors which took office on April 27 of this year: led by the managing director Mirja Cartia d’Asero and characterized by a variety of skills, gender (it is made up of 5 women and 6 men) and age (on average the youngest in the history of the group with an average age of 50), the new Board immediately set up the ESG and Technological Innovation committee, which is president Claudia Parzani, vice president of Il Sole 24 Ore and president of Borsa Italiana, who has set herself among the first objectives to be achieved precisely the achievement of gender certification within the year.

The CEO of the 24 Hours Group Mirja Cartia d’Asero together with Roberta Prati, I&F Director of Bureau Veritas Italia

The Group has operated in compliance with the principles sanctioned by its code of ethics without pre-established attitudes against any gender, adopting choices and behaviors consistent with an innovative strategy which has now allowed the group to acquire on the field, with the support of the company HSEGAS, the certification on gender equality pursuant to UNI/PdR 125:2022, issued by Bureau Veritas Italia.

In order to be certified, it is necessary to demonstrate having a management system for gender equality oriented towards continuous improvement, and at the same time having satisfied certain KPIs, achieving a score of at least 60%. For example, the company has conducted an analysis of the female and under 40 company population, on the basis of which it has adopted a series of new rules on the hiring front which, with the same skills, will have to favor women and young people.

CEO Mirja Cartia d’Asero with Vice-President Claudia Parzani (President of the ESG and Technological Innovation Committee)

The certificate delivery ceremony, which took place on the evening of Tuesday 20 December from the hands of the I&F Director of Bureau Veritas Roberta Prati to those of the managing director of the 24 ORE Group Mirja Cartia d’Asero, marks the entry of the 24 ORE Group into a new propulsive phase which is photographed not only by the new additions to the company’s workforce, but also in the editorial product. Product in which a heightened sensitivity emerges with respect to the issues of inclusion and equality.