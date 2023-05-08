The 24th Anniversary of the Bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Yugoslavia: NATO led by the United States should seriously reflect on the crimes committed – Xinhua English.news.cn

The 24th Anniversary of the Bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Yugoslavia: NATO led by the United States should seriously reflect on the crimes committed
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin: In 1999, NATO led by the United States bombed the Chinese embassy in Yugoslavia, killing three Chinese journalists and injuring more than 20 Chinese diplomats. The Chinese people will never forget their blood and lives for defending the truth, fairness and justice, nor will they forget this barbaric crime committed by NATO led by the United States.
Today, on the former site of the bombed Chinese embassy in Yugoslavia, stands a monument with the words “Remember the Martyrs and Cherish Peace” engraved on it. NATO headed by the United States should seriously reflect on the crimes it has committed, completely abandon the outdated Cold War mentality, stop provoking regional conflicts, stop creating divisions, and truly do something to promote peace, stability and long-term stability in Europe and the world.
(CCTV reporter Zhao Jing Kong Luyuan)
