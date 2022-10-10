From high school graduation with full marks to the Quirinale. The 25 new standard bearers of work, awarded today by the President of the Republic, come from all over Italy and share a passion for studying Sergio Mattarella.

To receive this year the honor established in 1961 by the National Federation of Knights of Labor, were Vittoria Altomonte (Reggio Calabria), Giulia Benedettini (Livorno), Giacomo Calogero (Lecce), Ionut Cicio (Roma), Elena D’angelo (Chieti), Albert of Siena (Caserta), Leonardo Deambrogio (Alexandria), Luigi Foreste (Napoli), Zakaria Ghouiza (Perugia), Anna Beatrice Grandi (Modena), Alessia Grattarola Di Stefano (Savona), Luigi Ingala (Enna), Eleonora Liani (Viterbo), Adelaide Librizzi (Messina), Nicole Messina (Ancona), Stefano Francesco Mininni (L’Aquila), Chiara Montaguti (Forlì – Cesena), Leonardo Novarini (Verona), Rahela Pashaj (Taranto), Camilla Maria Pedrazzo (Biella), Samuel Riva (Bergamo), Alice Rizzo (Cosenza), Giuseppe Scialpi (Bari), Rebecca Maria Sole Tacconi (Bolzano), Greta Talamona (Varese).

More women than men: 14 against 11. More in the South (11) than in the North (9) and the Center (5). Seventeen of them earned a high school diploma and 8 a technical diploma. The averages of the twenty-five Alfieri del Lavoro in 2022 range from 9.76 to 10 and all of them obtained honors in the state exam. Most of them have opted for science faculties. The most popular were Engineering, in all its forms, from aerospace to bio-medical, and Medicine. Only one standard bearer, Greta Talamona, has chosen Jurisprudence. While another has decided to join the Carabinieri.

They have many different stories, but the emotion is the same for everyone. “Being standard bearer of the Republic is the achievement of a much hoped-for goal at the end of a demanding five-year training course, but at the same time it marks the beginning of a new, even more ambitious and complex adventure”, says Luigi Foreste, 18, while he is traveling from Rome to Pisa, where he will attend the Faculty of Chemistry at the Scuola Normale Superiore of Pisa. “A unique emotion”, he adds, and to his peers he says: “Always follow your dreams, without reflecting excessively on the difficulties and obstacles that could derive from them”.

It was the school administrators who reported their students with the highest grades. For 2022, the principals have suggested a total of 3,378, of which 3,181 with the required requirements. minimum grade of 9/10 for the Middle School diploma and at least 8/10 of average for each of the first four years of the High School. The grade of 100/100 in the state exam was subsequently verified only for the candidates of the final ranking.

“The suggestion of this ceremony comes from the meeting between business men and women who have been able to conquer important positions and young people who promise to make use of resources of intelligence and creativity”, said President Mattarella in the ceremony of awarding the honors. to the new Cavalieri del Lavoro and to the young Alfieri. “The meeting between generations, the transmission of experiences, the investment of trust in the youngest – explained the Head of State – represent precious moments of a society that wants to be dynamic and fair, capable of holding together the founding values ​​and a necessary push towards the future. In this way we contribute to social cohesion. And we are very much in need of cohesion, of a sense of community “.