Xinhua News Agency, Xi’an, September 15 (Reporters Zhang Jian, Zhang Chenjun) The 29th China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Achievement Expo with the theme of “Innovation, Cooperation and Food Security” opened on the 15th in Yangling, Shaanxi, the “China Agricultural Science City”.

This year’s Yangling Agricultural High Conference is co-sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the State Forestry and Grassland Administration, the State Intellectual Property Office, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government. The conference will focus on agricultural technology innovation and promotion, opening to the outside world and international cooperation in food security.

This five-day agricultural high-level meeting will arrange 11 important activities such as the 2022 Yangling Modern Agriculture High-end Forum and the 2022 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Modern Agriculture Development Roundtable.

Compared with previous years, this year’s Agricultural High-Tech Fair has innovated the way of exhibition, in the form of a combination of exhibition hall, cloud exhibition and field exhibition, the whole chain, panoramic and three-dimensional display of agricultural science and technology innovation, demonstration and promotion, and international exchanges and cooperation are guaranteed in service. New achievements, new technologies and new models in national food security.

Among them, the exhibition hall has a total of 3 indoor halls: Agricultural Science and Technology Demonstration and Application Exhibition, Agricultural High-tech Achievement Exhibition, Agricultural Science and Technology and Food Security International Exchange and Cooperation Exhibition, with a total exhibition area of ​​48,000 square meters and a total of 1,450 booths; Mainly relying on the platform of “Cloud Agricultural High-tech Fair”, through 3D virtual tour sand table, VR exhibition hall, physical exhibition hall replication modeling, and enterprise centralized display, it provides online exhibition space for exhibition groups and enterprises, and provides mobile terminals and PCs for audiences. The experience of viewing the exhibition online; the field exhibition has set up 11 exhibition points in the whole area of ​​Yangling, through 3 sections of agricultural science and technology innovation highland, agricultural high-tech demonstration application and technology leading rural revitalization, comprehensively demonstrating the application of agricultural science and technology in improved seed breeding, smart agriculture, and facility agriculture. important achievements in such areas.

Known as the “Agricultural Olympics”, the Yangling Agricultural High Association was founded in 1994. Over the past 28 years, it has attracted tens of thousands of agriculture-related enterprises and science and education units from all over the country and more than 70 countries and regions such as Russia, Canada, and Israel. More than 30 million Merchants and the masses participated in the exhibition, with more than 180,000 projects and products, and the cumulative investment and transaction volume exceeded 1 trillion yuan.