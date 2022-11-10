Tribute to “flame blue”, all people learn firefighting

“119” Fire Protection Publicity Day, Changsha held a variety of publicity activities

Changsha Evening News, November 9th (all media reporter Liu Qi intern Yuan Yuan) raised “high-end” fire fighting equipment such as jet fire trucks, fire fighting robots, drones, etc. to attract citizens to stop, and the wonderful performance of fire drills and fire competitions It won bursts of applause…November is the “119” fire protection publicity month, and November 9 this year is the 31st “119” fire protection publicity day in the country. Various publicity activities were held all over Changsha, and the citizens paid tribute to “flame blue”, Learn firefighting from zero distance and enjoy safety.

The theme of this year’s Fire Protection Publicity Month is “Fighting Fire Safety and Ensuring High-Quality Development”. At the launching ceremony of Hunan “119” Fire Protection Promotion Month held at Changsha County Cultural and Art Center, the dance “Life is Flashing”, the recitation of “Dream-Building New Era No Regrets Flame Blue”, and the song “Red Gate Promise” demonstrated the “flame blue” “The sacred mission of solving difficulties for the people and guarding peace; at the graphic exhibition of reform and transformation achievements in commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the flag-giving precepts, pictures and sets of data show a new chapter in the cause of fire rescue. In the competition of the Changsha County Community Fire Volunteer Team, the fire rescuers competed on the same stage in multiple subjects such as the heavy-duty reentry run and the deep fire fighting and rescue exercise.

In Xiangjiang New District, Hunan, projects such as throwing “bowling balls” with water hoses, “big competitions” for equipment and wearing, fire and smoke escape houses, and fire-themed photo-taking cards allow citizens to learn fire safety knowledge through play and experience.

In Kaifu District, Tianxin District and other places, through fire-fighting drills close to actual combat, citizens can learn fire-fighting knowledge and master fire-fighting and escape skills in “play” and “fun”.

The reporter learned from the Hunan fire department that during the publicity month, Hunan will carry out four distinctive fire safety events throughout the province: national fire safety attention, community fire safety popularization, cross-border fire safety integration, and position fire safety publicity. Fire awareness campaign.

Source: Changsha Evening News