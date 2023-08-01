The 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu: Igniting the Land of Bashu and Shining China’s Youthful Dreams

31st Summer Universiade Unveils in Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China – The city of Chengdu welcomes the prestigious 31st Summer Universiade, marking the first time that western China hosts such a world-class sporting event. The Universiade, often referred to as the “Olympics for students,” brings together young athletes from around the world to compete and promote friendship and understanding.

This is the third time the Universiade has come to mainland China, with previous editions held in Beijing in 2001 and Shenzhen in 2011. These events have showcased China‘s development and ability to hold international sporting competitions.

The Universiade serves as a preview and warm-up for the Olympic Games, as Beijing successfully demonstrated in 2001 when it won the bid to host the 2008 Olympic Games just over a month before the Universiade. The Beijing Universiade established China‘s ability to organize comprehensive international sporting events.

Shenzhen, transformed from a fishing village to a vibrant metropolis due to the country’s reform and opening up policies, hosted the Universiade in 2011. The city showcased its innovation, vitality, and openness, leaving a lasting impression on athletes and spectators alike.

Now, Chengdu takes the torch as the host city for the 31st Summer Universiade. With its rich history of over 2,300 years, Chengdu’s inclusiveness and abundance have allowed the city to flourish economically and culturally. Director of the FISU World Summer Universiade, Zhao Jing, reminisces about participating in the three Universiade events in China and how they have fulfilled countless dreams and witnessed personal growth.

Chengdu’s hosting of the Universiade is a testament to the city’s progress and China‘s development as a whole. The successive hosting of the Universiade in different Chinese cities reflects the country’s rapid development over the past two decades.

The 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu will leave a lasting impact on the city. The creation of 49 new venues will meet the needs of citizens and pave the way for future large-scale events and the development of sports. The event has also boosted Chengdu’s “sports genes” and “sports temperament,” with residents engaging in various fitness activities and making exercise and fitness a part of their daily lives.

The Universiade has also cultivated a strong spirit of volunteering in Chengdu, with thousands of volunteers contributing their time and efforts to make the event a success. This has further solidified Chengdu’s reputation as a “City of Volunteers.”

The 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu promises to be a remarkable event in history, leaving a significant impact on the city and showcasing China‘s ongoing development and achievements. The event serves as a celebration of friendship and unity, bringing young athletes from around the world together to create a brighter future for all of humanity.

