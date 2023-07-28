The 31st Summer Universiade Opens in Chengdu with President Xi Jinping in Attendance

Title: The 31st Summer Universiade Opens in Chengdu: Xi Jinping Attends the Opening Ceremony and Announces the Opening of the Games

Subtitle: Leaders and Dignitaries from Around the World Gather at the Grand Event

Chengdu, Sichuan Province – The 31st Summer Universiade commenced with a spectacular opening ceremony on the evening of July 28 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. President Xi Jinping graced the occasion, waving to the audience from the rostrum and officially declaring the Games open. Leaders and distinguished guests from various countries around the world, including Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang, were in attendance.

The Dong’an Lake Sports Park main stadium was illuminated, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Prior to the opening ceremony, energetic performances by college students from Chengdu set the tone for the evening, warming the hearts of the spectators.

At 19:58, to the melodious tune of “Peace-Community of Destiny,” President Xi Jinping, accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan and the acting chairman of the International University Sports Federation, Eide, stepped onto the rostrum, eliciting a long and enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The centerpiece of the venue was the smartly rotating Chinese cultural heritage symbol, the “Sun God Bird,” surrounded by twelve golden lights. The night sky was embellished with fireworks and a countdown, as the audience chanted in unison. Amidst cheers, fireworks bloomed, marking the official beginning of the Chengdu Universiade.

The heartwarming opening ceremony featured diverse performances, including children from Daliang Mountain singing “The National Flag is Beautiful” and a chorus by youths representing the 56 ethnic groups, singing “Ode to the Motherland.” Eight guards of honor paraded with the national flag of the People’s Republic of China, as all stood up and united in singing the national anthem. The five-star red flag majestically rose and fluttered in the wind.

At 20:07, the athlete entrance ceremony commenced with college student sports delegations from 113 countries and regions proudly entering the arena along the “Splendid Road,” adorned with Sichuan brocade patterns. The audience warmly welcomed each delegation, with the host Chinese team receiving the loudest applause. The Chinese delegation, comprising over 700 individuals, including 411 participating athletes, is set to compete in all 18 major events of this Universiade.

Delivering a speech, Huai Jinpeng, chairman of the Chengdu Universiade Organizing Committee, extended a warm welcome to athletes, coaches, technical officials, and distinguished guests from all over the world. He encouraged them to uphold the spirit of sports, display their youthful vitality, and forge solidarity and friendship.

Aide, the acting chairman of FISU, expressed gratitude to the Chinese government, Sichuan Province, Chengdu City, and all participants for their substantial contributions in making the Universiade a resounding success. He also extended his best wishes to all the participating athletes.

Amidst great anticipation, at 21:16, President Xi Jinping announced the official opening of the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu. The audience erupted in excitement as vivid fireworks illuminated the night sky, forming the words “Welcome” in both Chinese and English.

Signifying cooperation and harmony, eight outstanding young Chinese athletes and volunteer representatives entered the arena, carrying the FISU flag. Accompanied by the FISU anthem, the FISU flag was raised alongside the five-star red flag.

The stylistic performance “Youth Chasing Dreams” proved to be a remarkable spectacle. Divided into three parts – “Light of Youth,” “Vigor of Youth,” and “Friendship of Youth” – the performance showcased the eternal pursuit of young individuals, their energy, and the bonds formed through friendship.

At 21:40, the main torch lighting ceremony began. After traveling to many colleges and universities across Beijing, Harbin, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Yibin, and finally reaching the main stadium of Dong’an Lake Sports Park, the Universiade torch was ignited. Astronaut Ye Guangfu, among the 31 torchbearers, entered the venue, circling the sacred fire plate, and kindling the “Sun God Bird” with their torches. The blazing Universiade torch echoed the bright aspirations of college students worldwide.

Under the theme song, “Achieving Dreams,” young college students united in song, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration, as the stadium transformed into an ocean of jubilance.

Among the distinguished international guests attending the opening ceremony were Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Mauritanian President Ghazwani, Burundian President Ndayishimiye, Guyana President Ali, and Georgian Prime Minister Garibashvili. Notably, Wang Yi, Li Ganjie, Wang Xiaohong, and Chen Yiqin were also present, along with the main executive committee members of FISU.

The 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu promises to be a thrilling celebration of young athletes and their unwavering spirit, as they compete on the global stage and foster international camaraderie.

