Title: President Xi Jinping Attends Opening Ceremony of Chengdu Universiade, Focuses on Diplomacy and Building a Shared Future

Date: July 28, 2021

The 31st Summer Universiade is set to kick off with an extravagant opening ceremony in Chengdu, Sichuan, on the evening of July 28. The prestigious event will be graced by the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will officially inaugurate the sporting event and hold bilateral activities with foreign leaders attending the ceremony. This marks the third Universiade hosted in mainland China, following the 2001 Beijing Universiade and the 2011 Shenzhen Universiade.

Organized by the International University Sports Federation, the Universiade is a global sporting event that has been held biennially since its inception in 1959. The Chengdu Universiade was initially scheduled to take place in 2021, but due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed to this year. The competition showcases various Olympic events and adheres to the highest sporting standards, earning it the nickname “Little Olympics.” Athletes participating in the Universiade must be college students or recent graduates, making it a platform for young talent.

President Xi Jinping has emphasized the importance of international sports events, showcasing their multi-dimensional value and significance. During the Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in 2014, President Xi hosted a banquet for international VIPs and met with leaders from various nations. Similarly, in 2015, during the opening of the Beijing World Athletics Championships, President Xi engaged in discussions with global sports leaders. The upcoming Chengdu Universiade and the subsequent Hangzhou Asian Games play a crucial role in China‘s aspiration to become a sports power.

International sporting events also present an opportunity for home diplomacy. President Xi has consistently attended opening ceremonies and held foreign affairs activities with visiting leaders during major events such as the 2014 Youth Olympic Games, the 2019 Military World Games, and the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. These events have helped strengthen diplomatic ties and project China‘s unity and solidarity with the international community.

In an excellent display of home diplomacy, President Xi Jinping met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the afternoon of July 27, marking their third face-to-face meeting in a year. This coincidental meeting in Chengdu occurred almost exactly one year after their talks in Beijing. The leaders have forged a comprehensive strategic partnership, with President Xi expressing the desire to build a China-Indonesia community with a shared future. Both leaders aim to deepen strategic cooperation and promote solidarity and cooperation among developing countries.

The Chengdu Universiade serves as a platform to celebrate the achievements of young athletes and promote international cooperation in sports. It symbolizes China‘s commitment to becoming a sports powerhouse while presenting an opportunity for home diplomacy and building a shared future with other nations.

Keywords: Chengdu Universiade, China, President Xi Jinping, opening ceremony, diplomacy, shared future, sports power, international cooperation.

