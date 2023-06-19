The 32nd edition of the “Torneo dei Rioni di Montemurlo” starts. The goal is to exceed the public attendance of 2022 [notiziediprato.it]

The 32nd edition of the “Torneo dei Rioni di Montemurlo” starts. The goal is to exceed the public attendance of 2022

Tonight at 21 at the “Ado Nelli” stadium the inaugural match that will see Popolesco and Fornacelle face off. 14 direct clashes are expected for about a month of sport and entertainment. New this year is the “football” for over 50s

The 32nd edition of the Torneo dei Rioni kicks off tonight, Monday 19 June at 21 at the “Ado Nelli” stadium in Oste, promoted by the Torneo dei Rioni Committee, the “Il Borgo della Rocca” association with the support and patronage of the Municipality of Montemurlo and the collaboration of Uisp – Sport for all.

For a few days the streets of Montemurlo have been colored with the flags, cockades and banners of the seven competing teams: Popolesco, Fornacelle, Bagnolo, Oste, Novello, Morecci, Strada Mulino. The party will kick off with the parade of the flags of the competing districts and the return of the 2022 Coppa dei Rioni won by the Popolesco, which has already collected six victories. At 9.30 pm the kick-off will see Popolesco – Fornacelle face off, on Tuesday 20 June it will be the turn of Bagnolo – Oste, Wednesday Novello- Morecci and Thursday Fornacelle – Strada Mulino. The 2022 edition of the Torneo dei Rioni was certainly a record-breaking one, in terms of following and participation and this year’s goal is to surpass last year’s audience attendance.

“This year too I expect a great edition of the district tournament – says the mayor Simone Calamai – Last year, after the stop due to the pandemic, we did not expect so much participation but we were positively surprised by the enthusiasm of the public who always filled the stands”. In 2022, in fact, 7,000 tickets were sold, without considering that children up to 10 years of age do not pay, for a total of over 9,000 people. The organizational machine is also impressive: about 300 people involved between athletes and district managers. “In just two meetings last January, we managed to get started with the organization of the tournament. Last year we managed to have a total of almost 10,000 visitors and this year we want to do even better” says Alessandro Franchi, president of the Tournament Committee of the Rioni and the Il Borgo della Rocca association.

New this year is the “Walking football” or “football walked”. On 20, 21 and 25 July, during the semi-finals and finals of the Tournament, the over 50 representatives of the districts will “face” in this discipline, officially recognized and with its own Confederation. Objective: to involve players of all ages. In fact, it is played on small fields with five outfield players and the goalkeeper. In this sport, in addition to the prohibition of forward running, contact is also prohibited, which makes walking football extremely safe for all ages.

Tonight, 19 June, at 10.15 pm at the “Nelli” stadium, during the interval of the match, the walkers of the “Camminotte” will also arrive and will go around the field; to follow refreshments offered by the association “Il borgo della Rocca”. 14 direct clashes between the various districts are foreseen for about a month of sport and entertainment. The first game of the playoffs will be played on Monday 17 July and the first semi-final on 20 July. The final is scheduled for July 25 between the winning team of group C and that of group D.

