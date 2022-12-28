Original Title: The 332nd Meeting of the Leading Group for the Prevention and Control of the New Crown Epidemic in Beijing and the 281st Meeting of the Joint Prevention and Control Coordination Mechanism for Capital Strict Access to Beijing

News from our newspaper (Reporter Qi Mengzhu and Liu Feifei) Last night, the 332nd meeting of the Beijing New Crown Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Leading Group and the 281st meeting of the capital’s strict entry into Beijing management joint prevention and control coordination mechanism was held. The “Overall Plan for the Implementation of “Class B and B Control” for Novel Coronavirus Infection” has been deployed. Yin Li, secretary of the municipal party committee and leader of the prevention and control work leading group, presided over the meeting. Yin Yong, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, acting mayor, deputy head of the prevention and control work leading group, Li Wei, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Wei Xiaodong, chairman of the CPPCC attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that according to the needs of epidemic prevention and control, the Party Central Committee decided to implement “Class B and B management” for new crown virus infection starting from January 8, 2023. This is a major decision made by the Party Central Committee to further optimize prevention and control policies and better coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development on the basis of overall control and comprehensive research and judgment. We must thoroughly implement the spirit of a series of important instructions issued by General Secretary Xi Jinping on epidemic prevention and control, and fully understand that the implementation of “Class B and Class B management” is a concrete manifestation of my country’s great achievements in epidemic prevention and control and the significant improvement in prevention and control capabilities. “Class B management” is a major decision that is more scientific and accurate, and optimizes prevention and control measures according to the time and situation. We fully understand the major responsibility of the capital’s epidemic prevention and control and the important requirements to ensure a smooth transition, resolutely implement the decision-making deployment of the Party Central Committee, and do a good job of ” The refinement and implementation of the “B management” plan will focus on maintaining health, preventing severe illness, and reducing illness and death, and will do our best to ensure that the optimal transition of prevention and control measures is smooth and orderly.

The meeting emphasized that it is the key task at this stage to do a good job in medical treatment. The most urgent task is to do a good job in the deployment of medical resources in the city, and go all out to treat patients, especially elderly patients with severe diseases, so as to maximize the cure rate and reduce the mortality rate. To fully prepare for outpatient and emergency emergencies. Fever clinics (consultation rooms) should be opened 24 hours a day if conditions permit. All medical institutions have strengthened routine outpatient services such as general practice and internal medicine, diverted the crowds of fever clinics, and unblocked the connection between outpatient and emergency departments and inpatient admissions. Make good use of community medical and health institutions and Internet hospitals to detect patients who may become critically ill as early as possible. Relevant departments in various districts helped hospitals to solve difficulties, purchase equipment and expand capacity. The community should take the initiative to do a good job of door-to-door service, comprehensively and dynamically grasp the infection situation of residents, establish a health account for key populations, and provide service guarantees by classification and classification. For the elderly with underlying diseases, pregnant women, hemodialysis and other key high-risk infection personnel, early intervention and early intervention. It is necessary to ensure smooth emergency transportation, further integrate resources, and effectively improve emergency transportation capabilities. The city’s emergency center should increase telephone answering personnel, expand the dispatching capacity of the platform, and the city’s first-aid stations and train crews should be opened as much as possible. Further expand the critical medical resources of designated hospitals and secondary and tertiary hospitals, and equip sufficient medical staff. Strengthen the guarantee of key specialist services and the treatment of basic diseases, and improve the comprehensive treatment capabilities. Adhere to one case, one plan for key cases, and strive for the best results. Give full play to the role of medical alliances and family doctors.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to highlight the key links and fully grasp the detailed implementation of the “Class B and B Management” plan. Strengthen epidemic monitoring, establish a comprehensive monitoring system as soon as possible, make good use of scientific and technological means, strengthen statistical analysis of data, comprehensively evaluate the epidemic intensity, medical resource load, and social operation, and timely and accurately determine the epidemic level. The community retains enough convenient nucleic acid testing points to meet the needs of residents for “willing to test everything”. We must continue to do a good job in the supply of medicines and medical supplies. Strengthen the overall planning of urban areas, do everything possible to increase production capacity, strengthen price and quality supervision, and ensure the basic drug needs of citizens. It is necessary to strengthen the protection of key institutions and places such as hospitals, nursing homes, and schools. Effectively do a good job in health services for key groups such as the elderly, the young, the sick, the disabled, and pregnant, strengthen health surveys, find out the bottom line, and smooth the green channel for medical treatment. Accelerate the promotion of vaccination for the elderly, so that “everything should be received”. New Year’s Day and the Spring Festival are approaching, the number of people entering and leaving Beijing will usher in a rapid increase, and gathering activities will also increase significantly, which will be a test for epidemic prevention and control and urban operation service guarantee. It is necessary to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control and various service guarantees during the “two festivals”. Organize the Spring Festival transportation and scientifically deploy transportation capacity. While enriching festival market supply and satisfying the material and cultural needs of the masses, strengthen the supervision and management of crowded places. Speed ​​up to make up for the shortcomings of rural epidemic prevention, and make every effort to do a good job in prevention.

The meeting called for strengthening organizational leadership and better coordinating epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development. Consolidate responsibilities in all aspects, the municipal prevention and control command system maintains efficient operation, each district strictly implements territorial responsibilities, and all streets and towns improve work quality and efficiency. The organization and supervision of control work, carry forward the pioneering spirit at the grassroots level, and solidify the good experience and good practices in the early stage. Make good use of the 12345 citizen service hotline, and respond to the demands of the masses as soon as possible. It is necessary to further optimize organizational services, focus on communities and rural areas, highlight service guarantees for key populations, strengthen the construction of community health service institutions, give full play to the role of grassroots party organizations as a battle fortress and party members’ vanguard and exemplary role, and deeply connect with and serve the masses. Strengthen care and love for front-line epidemic prevention personnel and community workers. Normal production and living order should be restored as soon as possible. Put the resumption of work and production in a more prominent position and do a good job, strengthen market expectations, boost social confidence, strengthen policy support and factor guarantees, focus on key industries, key enterprises, and major projects to provide targeted services to ensure the completion of annual goals Task. Deepen the application of the “service package” system, and increase the efforts of market players to relieve difficulties. Take multiple measures to stimulate the vitality of consumption and restore the city’s pyrotechnic atmosphere. Strengthen publicity and guidance, increase the intensity of publicity and interpretation of policies and measures, and guide all aspects of society to fully, accurately and comprehensively understand the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee. Dynamically optimize the release of epidemic information, promptly resolve doubts and respond to social concerns. Strengthen the publicity and popularization of prevention and control knowledge, guide the public to insist on wearing masks, wash hands frequently, maintain social distance, strengthen personal protection, and perform the duties of the person responsible for health first. Carry out in-depth investigation and resolution of conflicts and disputes to ensure the stability of social order.

