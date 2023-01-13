The thirty-fourth meeting of the Standing Committee of the Thirteenth Provincial People’s Congress closed on the afternoon of January 12 after successfully completing various agenda items. Li Xiaomin, executive deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Deputy directors Fan Jinlong, Wang Yanwen, Xu Zhongzi, Ma Qiulin, Liu Handong, Wei Guoqiang, Qu Futian and Secretary-General Chen Mengmeng attended the meeting. Vice Governor Hu Guangjie, President of the Provincial Court Xia Daohu, Procurator General Liu Hua of the Provincial Procuratorate, and comrades in charge of the Provincial Supervisory Committee attended the meeting.

The meeting voted and approved the Provincial Collective Negotiation Regulations, the newly revised Provincial Fire Protection Regulations, Provincial Bidding Regulations, Provincial Science and Technology Progress Regulations, Provincial Urban City Appearance and Environmental Sanitation Management Regulations, passed the work report draft of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and the provincial 14th session The draft agenda for the first meeting of the National People’s Congress, the draft list of the Bureau and the Secretary-General, the draft list of non-voting personnel, the report on the qualification review of the representatives of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress, approved 8 regulations and regulatory decisions submitted by Wuxi and other cities for approval.

The meeting decided to accept Wu Zhenglong’s resignation as the director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, Fei Gaoyun’s resignation as the deputy governor of the provincial government, and Wang Changsong’s resignation as the director of the Provincial Supervisory Committee, and appoint Xia Xinmin as the deputy governor of the provincial government. The meeting also passed other personnel appointment and removal matters, and Li Xiaomin issued letters of appointment to the appointed personnel. A constitutional oath ceremony was held at the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, Li Xiaomin pointed out that the current Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress performed its duties around the overall situation of the central government, solidly and vigorously promoted the reform of the people’s congress field, actively supported and effectively guaranteed the performance of duties by the people’s congress deputies in accordance with the law, and promoted the work of local people’s congresses in our province to keep pace with the times and continuously develop. The achievement of these achievements is rooted in the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and in the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The result of the joint efforts of all parties. He pointed out that the first meeting of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress will be held soon. We must fully understand the great significance of this National People’s Congress, shoulder political responsibilities, perform statutory duties, and strictly abide by the rules and regulations of the meeting to ensure that the meeting is held smoothly and successfully. The decision-making and deployment of the provincial party committee has become the common will and conscious action of the people of the province through legal procedures, ensuring that candidates recommended by the party organization become leaders of local state power organs through legal procedures. “Take up a new mission and write a new chapter” to make a good start and make due contributions.

On the afternoon of the 12th, Li Xiaomin presided over the 143rd Directors’ Meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th Provincial People’s Congress, listened to the report on the deliberations of the 34th meeting of the Standing Committee, and decided to include relevant draft laws and regulations, draft motions, Personnel appointment and dismissal matters, etc. are submitted for voting.

During the meeting of the Standing Committee, Wang Yanwen presided over a joint group meeting to review the implementation of the 2022 provincial government’s practical projects on people’s livelihood, and to evaluate the satisfaction of the feedback report on the implementation of the deliberation opinions.

