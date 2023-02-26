Source title: The 35th Beijing Book Ordering Fair ended, the theme publications were popular, and the forum talks were brilliant

Yesterday (26th), the 35th Beijing Book Order Fair, which lasted for 3 days, ended at the China International Exhibition Center (Chaoyang Hall). After two years, the Book Order Fair restarted with frequent highlights, thematic publications won high popularity, and the dialogue activities were brilliant. Beijing in the early spring showed a beautiful landscape of books. Thematic publications are sought after by readers At this year’s Beijing Book Order Fair, a large number of themed publications occupied prominent positions in the major exhibition areas. In the exhibition area of ​​Beijing Publishing Group, “Records of the Well-off Project” Local Series Beijing Volume”, “Beijing “One City and Three Belts” History Series”, “New Journey: From Building a Well-off Society in All-round Ways to Building a Socialist Modern Country in an All-round Way” “Sharp Dialogue” “, etc., have attracted the attention of readers. In the exhibition area of ​​the Zhejiang Pavilion, the launch event of the new book “Experiencing Reform: Talking with Youth about Reform and Opening Up” was very popular. Published by Zhejiang University Press, the book tells young people about the glorious course of reform and opening up. As a witness and researcher of reform and opening up, the author of this book, Chi Fulin, tries to unveil the historical veil of reform and opening up to young people by telling stories such as “why eat moldy peanuts” based on his own experience: Why do we choose reform and opening up? What did reform and opening up do right? Why is it said that reform and opening up can only be carried out but not completed? “This book is written in the hope that the reform and opening up will be carried through to the end with young people as the main force. I believe that the new generation of young people will certainly be able to shoulder this important historical responsibility.” In the exhibition area of ​​China Publishing Group, the sharing session “Looking at the ‘Great State’ from the Perspective of Coordinated Development and Security——”National Security Studies and Overall National Security View”” was full of seats, and readers expressed their eager attention to macro topics. The author Zhao Lei told everyone that national security research should not only focus on how security problems arise, but also consider whether those affected by security can be included in the security system. Original literature “going out” has a long way to go At the Beijing Book Order Fair, forums and dialogues were brilliant, and old topics such as how to “go out” of original literature and how to read classics had new extensions. At the “Running and Blending River of Literature—Chinese Original Literature ‘Going Global’ Salon”, Yuan Nan, editor-in-chief of Yilin Publishing House, introduced that by the end of 2022, the agency has exported a total of 603 copyright items, and has cooperated with more than 40 countries around the world. , More than 130 publishing institutions have established good business contacts, involving 36 languages. See also School, Covid sends more and more classes to Dad and anticipates the Christmas holidays The editor-in-chief of “People’s Literature” Shi Zhanjun, the writer Xu Zechen, the writer Lu Min, the translator David Haisham and other guests shared all aspects of the “going out” of Chinese original literature from the identities of publishers, writers and translators. Xu Zechen believes that Chinese literature “going out” has a long way to go. He said that in the process of “going out”, writers must adjust their creative thinking, find their own uniqueness and differences, “continuously introduce the narrative resources of traditional literature into creation”, so that the works have sufficient Historical and cultural heritage. He admitted that he is making efforts in this area, and also advocated that creators’ works should find “Chinese charm and Chinese style”. Translator David Haysham said based on his own experience that overseas small independent publishing houses and overseas translators can also play a pivotal role in the “going out” of Chinese literature. Book reviewer Ding Mai and Serbian translator Baoyang also sent comments on Lu Min’s “Golden River” via video. In Ding Mai’s view, “Golden River” is a book with grand themes and complex narratives, like a gorgeous mosaic, inlaid with many elements that are full of vitality and even collide with each other. Publishers step up their efforts to sell new books At the Beijing book ordering fair, it is a tradition for publishing houses to gather writers, scholars, critics, etc. to loudly shout out new books, but this year’s ordering fair is more vigorously promoted. Hunan Literature and Art Publishing House, Beijing Publishing House, CITIC Publishing Group, etc. have set up special sessions Build momentum for the new book. The new book promotion activity of Peace Publishing House attracted onlookers, and a group of new book authors all appeared on the stage. Lin Yun, the president of the press, said, “The publishing house will continue to enrich the structure of book products, explore and develop more products that meet the needs of readers, and will also vigorously deploy new media operating platforms to seize opportunities and effectively open up the planning, publishing and publishing in the publishing chain. Editing, marketing and distribution links, carry out precise marketing, and create best-selling products.” Gao Hongbo, a famous children’s literature writer, shared the story behind the picture book “Library Night” with readers on the spot – Shenzhen Children’s Library holds the “Library Night” event every year, inviting 100 children and parents with a tent , a reading light, and a book signed by the author, spend a wonderful reading night in the library. After this night, greet the morning sun together with poems about dawn. Gao Hongbo said: “I think this night is very important for a child’s spiritual growth.” Tian Yu, the author of the picture book, brought his new book “Picture Book of Traditional Chinese Stories” co-authored by him and Chen Hui, a professor of the School of Liberal Arts of Beijing Normal University. Tian Yu, the author of the picture book, brought his new book "Picture Book of Traditional Chinese Stories" co-authored by him and Chen Hui, a professor of the School of Liberal Arts of Beijing Normal University. Tian Yu said that he hopes to present the structural beauty and visual beauty of picture books, "We really want to bring these ancient, contextual, and inherited perspectives into the visual world of today's children."

