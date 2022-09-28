On September 28, the 36th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th Provincial People’s Congress was held in Xi’an. Liu Guozhong, director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting.

49 members of the Standing Committee attended the meeting, and the number of participants met the quorum.

The meeting heard a report by the Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee Law Enforcement Inspection Team on inspecting the implementation of provincial regulations on optimizing the business environment made by Dai Zhengshe, deputy director of the Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee.

The meeting listened to a report by Han Yongan, deputy director of the Provincial People’s Congress Legislative Affairs Committee, on the review results of the second draft of the big data bill and the revised draft of the implementation of the anti-drug law.

The meeting heard a report by Li Zhao’e, deputy director of the Provincial People’s Congress Legislative Affairs Committee, on the review results of the revised draft measures for implementing the Land Administration Law and the revised draft measures for implementing the Red Cross Law.

The meeting heard an explanation on the draft regulations on the protection and utilization of revolutionary cultural relics made by Yang Changya, director of the Legislative Affairs Committee of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress.

The meeting listened to the explanation of the draft decision by the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress on the allocation and election of deputies to the 14th Shaanxi Provincial People’s Congress.

The meeting heard the explanation of the draft revision of wetland protection regulations made by Dang Shuangren, director of the Provincial Forestry Bureau.

The meeting listened to an explanation by Chang Yanling, director of the Provincial Department of Finance, on the revenue and expenditure arrangements and budget adjustment plan for the third batch of new government special bonds in 2022.

The meeting heard a report by Jiao Yuzhen, Vice President of the Provincial Higher People’s Court, on strengthening civil and commercial trial services and optimizing the business environment.

At the group meeting on the same day, the members of the Standing Committee reviewed the third draft revision of the Big Data Regulations and the report on the deliberation results of the Provincial People’s Congress Legislative Committee; the Xi’an Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee’s decision on revising the Xi’an Urban Rail Transit Regulations and the Provincial People’s Congress Legal Committee Report on review opinions; Hanzhong Electric Vehicle Management Regulations and report on review opinions of the Provincial People’s Congress Legislative Committee; Second draft revision of the draft measures for the implementation of the Anti-drug Law, the second draft of the revised draft measures for the implementation of the Land Administration Law, and the revised draft of the Red Cross Law Measures. and the report on the deliberation results of the Legislative Affairs Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress; the provincial government’s statement on the proposal for review of the third batch of new government special bond revenue and expenditure arrangements and budget adjustment plans in 2022, and the Provincial People’s Congress Financial and Economic Committee and the Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee Budget Working Committee A report on the results of the review, etc.

The meeting also reviewed matters related to appointments and removals.

Zhuang Changxing, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, Guo Qing, Dai Zhengshe, Guo Dawei and Secretary General Wen Yinxue attended the meeting.

Vice Governor Ye Niuping, responsible comrades of the Provincial Higher People’s Court, Provincial People’s Procuratorate, and Provincial Supervisory Committee, department-level officials of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, leaders of relevant departments directly under the provincial government, responsible comrades of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of each district and city and Hancheng City Attend the meeting.(Reporter: Qin Ji)