The 36th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress concluded in Beijing

Voting to pass the Anti-Telecom Fraud Law and the Newly Revised Agricultural Product Quality and Safety Law

Decided to appoint Jin Zhuanglong as Minister of Industry and Information Technology and Wang Xiangxi as Minister of Emergency Management

Xi Jinping signs presidential decree

Voted to approve the list of members of the election meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress of the Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Regions

Li Zhanshu presided over the meeting

Guangming Daily, Beijing, September 2nd The 36th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress concluded on the morning of the 2nd in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The meeting passed the Anti-Telecommunication Network Fraud Law and the newly revised Agricultural Products Quality and Safety Law; decided to remove Xiao Yaqing from the post of Minister of Industry and Information Technology, appointed Jin Zhuanglong as Minister of Industry and Information Technology, and relieved Huang Ming of emergency management Minister of the Ministry, and appointed Wang Xiangxi as the Minister of Emergency Management. President Xi Jinping signed Presidential Decrees No. 119, 120 and 121 respectively. Chairman Li Zhanshu presided over the closing meeting.

145 members of the Standing Committee attended the meeting, and the number of participants met the quorum.

The meeting voted to approve the report of the Qualification Examination Committee of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress on the qualifications of individual representatives.

The meeting voted and approved the list of members for the election of deputies to the 14th National People’s Congress of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the list of members of the election of deputies to the 14th National People’s Congress of the Macao Special Administrative Region. In accordance with the Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions’ Election of Deputies to the 14th National People’s Congress, the election of Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions to the 14th National People’s Congress shall be chaired by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. The chairman’s meeting suggested that Yang Zhenwu, secretary-general of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, be entrusted to preside over these two tasks.

After a vote at the meeting, Zhang Chunsheng was removed from his post as a member of the State Supervision Commission; Ying Yong was appointed as the Deputy Procurator-General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate and a member of the Procuratorial Commission.

The meeting also voted to approve other appointments and removals.

Vice-Chairmen of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Wang Chen, Cao Jianming, Zhang Chunxian, Shen Yueyue, Ji Bingxuan, Ailigen Yimingbahai, Wan Exiang, Chen Zhu, Wang Dongming, Baima Chilin, Ding Zhongli, Hao Mingjin, Cai Dafeng, Wu Weihua , Secretary-General Yang Zhenwu attended the meeting.

Yang Xiaodu, Director of the National Supervision Commission, Wei Fenghe, State Councilor and Member of the Central Military Commission, Zhou Qiang, President of the Supreme People’s Court, Zhang Jun, Procurator-General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, members of various special committees of the National People’s Congress, responsible comrades of the standing committees of the provincial (regional, municipal) people’s congresses, and some deputy The main responsible comrades of the standing committees of provincial-level city people’s congresses, some NPC deputies, responsible comrades from relevant departments, etc. attended the meeting as nonvoting delegates.

After the closing meeting, the 13th National People’s Congress Standing Committee held the thirtieth special lecture, chaired by Chairman Li Zhanshu. Zhu Yong, professor of China University of Political Science and Law and chairman of the Chinese Legal History Committee of the Chinese Legal History Society, gave a lecture entitled “The Formation and Characteristics of the Chinese Legal System”.

