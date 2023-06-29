The 3rd China Broadcasting Media Convergence Development Conference opens in Beijing-China Journalists Association Network

On the morning of June 28, the 3rd China Broadcasting Media Convergence Development Conference opened in Beijing. The conference is guided by the State Administration of Radio and Television and the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, hosted by the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Beijing Radio and Television Bureau. , Carry out the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development as the main line. Cao Shumin, Deputy Director of the Central Propaganda Department, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the State Administration of Radio and Television, attended the main forum of the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech. Yin Yong, Deputy Secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and Mayor of Beijing, attended the main forum of the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

Cao Shumin pointed out that the conference should thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on accelerating the development of media integration, building new mainstream media, and building an all-media communication pattern, and thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development , to show a new look and make new contributions with new achievements in the broadcasting and television industry. Cao Shumin emphasized that it is necessary to deepen media integration, do a good job in propagating Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, strengthen headline awareness, make stronger and better theoretical programs, strengthen integrated communication, and promote the party’s innovative theory to “fly into the homes of ordinary people”; Take on new cultural missions, do a good job in the creative transformation and innovative development of Chinese excellent traditional culture, cultivate and create a socialist culture with Chinese characteristics in the new era, strengthen external communication, tell the story of Chinese civilization, uphold cultural pursuits, and highlight value guidance; Accelerate integration and aggregation, promote the main force to advance to the main battlefield, promote the integration of radio and television media and new media aggregation through the establishment of the National Radio and Television New Media Alliance, turn “scattered” into “gathering”, and make fingers into fists to create a ” Radio and Television Combined Fleet” will play a greater role in strengthening the propaganda and public opinion positions and meeting the spiritual and cultural needs of the people.

Yin Yong pointed out that Beijing has always placed the promotion of media integration and development in a prominent position, giving full play to the advantages of radio, television and network audio-visual resources, and striving to transform the potential energy of media integration and innovation into the development momentum of the capital’s cultural construction. We will thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on the development of media integration, based on the strategic positioning of the capital city, vigorously promote the in-depth integration and development of the capital’s media; shoulder the responsibility and mission of strengthening mainstream public opinion, and build a modernization with the support of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence A new system for the development of media integration; do a good job in the big article of capital culture, and apply the new ideas and achievements of media integration to the application of the central axis, the construction of the three cultural belts, and the protection of intangible cultural heritage, so as to make the historical and cultural heritage glow with new brilliance; Build a Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei cultural and media integration circle, expand the new space for exchanges and integration among the three places; launch more excellent cultural works, create higher-reputation audio-visual masterpieces, stimulate new momentum for cultural prosperity and development, and make new contributions to the construction of a cultural power. greater contribution.

The opening ceremony also held the establishment ceremony of the National Radio and Television New Media Alliance. The National Radio, Film and Television New Media Alliance is a strategic initiative of the State Administration of Radio and Television to promote the main force of radio and television to advance to the main battlefield of the Internet. It is an innovative exploration to promote the deep integration of media and build an all-media communication system. The National Radio and Television New Media Alliance will play a leading role in consolidating and strengthening mainstream public opinion, play a backbone role in building aggregation effects, play a leading role in helping to become bigger and stronger, play a demonstration role in promoting standardized development, and focus on building thought-leading media. Platforms, public opinion guidance platforms, collaborative sharing platforms, development empowerment platforms, and high-end think tank platforms allow radio and television to firmly occupy the commanding heights of mobile communication, promote the main theme and spread positive energy in cyberspace.

The main forum of the opening ceremony of this conference focuses on the development of media integration and the construction of a cultural power. Jiang Wenbo, member of the editorial conference of China Central Radio and Television, Long Pingping, screenwriter, Wang Renhai, director of Henan Radio and Television Station, Mengman, professor of Minzu University of China, and China Broadcasting Corporation were invited. Song Qizhu, chairman of TV Network Group Co., Ltd., and Gong Yu, founder of iQiyi, made speeches from the perspectives of technological innovation, boutique creation, media responsibility, and network empowerment.

Comrades in charge of the Central Propaganda Department, the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, People’s Daily, Xinhua News Agency, China Central Radio and Television, China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, China Writers Association, China Journalists Association and heads of relevant departments, all provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities directly under the Central Government 600 people attended the conference, including responsible comrades from radio and television bureaus, radio and television stations and other units, representatives from key network audio-visual organizations and the National Radio and Television New Media Alliance, experts and scholars, heads of enterprises and institutions, and media reporters.

From the afternoon of June 28th to the whole day of June 29th, the conference will also hold seminars on the theme of “Traditional Culture Is Popular”: Cultural Inheritance and Media Integration Innovation”, “Innovative Operation of Provincial Media Platforms and Integration of Cultural Inheritance and Communication”, ” 11 special events including ‘New Era, New Brand, New Influence’ radio and television media integration and new brand promotion”. In addition, a special exhibition area was set up at the conference site to focus on displaying the new achievements of radio and television media in the new era of cultural inheritance and innovation and media integration and development.

