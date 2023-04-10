The third China International Consumer Goods Fair opened today.Photo courtesy of Consumer Expo Online News Center

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Chief Reporter Dong Jin) On April 10, the 3rd China International Consumer Goods Fair (hereinafter referred to as “Consumer Expo”) opened in Haikou City, Hainan Province.

The theme of this year’s Consumer Expo is “Sharing Open Opportunities, Creating a Better Life Together”, with a total exhibition area of ​​120,000 square meters, an increase of 20% over the previous session. From April 10th to 15th, more than 3,300 consumer boutique brands from 65 countries and regions participated in the exhibition. It is estimated that more than 50,000 buyers and professional visitors of various types will exceed 300,000 visitors.

In addition, more than 100 activities will be held at this Consumer Expo, including theme forums, promotion meetings, matchmaking meetings, seminars, etc. At the same time, relying on the Consumer Expo platform, it released more than 60 authoritative reports such as consumption insight reports and consumption trend white papers.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce, this year’s Consumer Expo, Chongqing organized a delegation of more than 150 people from 9 districts and counties, 13 exhibitors, and 11 purchasing companies to participate in the exhibition. The Chongqing comprehensive exhibition hall built with the concept of “a city of mountains and rivers, a beautiful place” is divided into two parts: the Chongqing image exhibition area and the Chongqing characteristic product exhibition area.

The Chongqing image exhibition area focuses on the achievements of major strategic initiatives such as the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle and the new land-sea corridor in the west, as well as the achievements of the construction of an international consumption center city.

The Chongqing characteristic product exhibition area is divided into three sections: “Chongqing Smart Manufacturing”, “Chongqing Craftsmanship” and “Rural Revitalization” to present in an all-round way. 13 Chongqing high-quality enterprises participated in the on-site display with more than 50 products.

The “Chongqing Smart Manufacturing” exhibition area includes four smart manufacturing companies, Avita New Energy Vehicles, Tailing Electric Vehicles, ASUS Computer, and Fengmi Projector. The exhibition displays Chongqing’s advantageous industries and products such as automobile and motorcycle manufacturing and smart manufacturing products.

Lu Xiaojing, Tan Carpenter, Xiangfei Silk, and Rongchang Ceramics gathered in the “Chongqing Crafts” exhibition area to comprehensively display Chongqing’s handicrafts, intangible cultural heritage products, and daily necessities.

The “Rural Revitalization” themed exhibition area brings together 5 enterprises, Jiangxiaobai, Qiaotou Hot Pot, Huida Lemon, Spicy Chongqing Small Noodles, and Water Shield Silk Collagen, focusing on Chongqing’s famous and excellent agricultural products, China‘s time-honored brands, and key points of cooperation between Shandong and Chongqing Enterprises, publicize and promote the work and achievements of Chongqing’s rural revitalization, continue to build Chongqing’s consumer brand, drive the development of related rural industries, and effectively help rural revitalization.

“Consumer Expo is the only national-level international exhibition in China with the theme of consumer products. It is a global display and trading platform for consumer products, which is conducive to countries around the world sharing opportunities in the Chinese market.” The relevant person in charge of the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce said that Chongqing will make full use of This important open platform actively displays Chongqing’s image, enhances the influence of Chongqing’s opening up, actively expands channels to help Chongqing’s enterprises and products “go global”, builds a platform to “please come in”, seizes new opportunities for development strategies, and promotes Chongqing with high-level opening up. High-quality development.