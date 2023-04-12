In Hall 1 of the 3rd Consumer Expo, the artificial turf floor mat of a sports brand booth released negative oxygen ions, making efforts to purify the air in the venue. Song Kun, the person in charge of the brand’s booth, said that in recent years, people have higher and higher requirements for the environmental protection of sports product materials. In order to meet the needs of the market and consumers, the company has achieved 100% recyclable and degradable artificial turf through technological innovation.

The picture shows the 100% recyclable and degradable artificial turf products launched by exhibitors.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xia Xia

At this Consumer Expo, the concept of green sustainability and low-carbon degradable products have become the common pursuit of all kinds of consumer boutique manufacturers.

Ultra-high pressure steam cleaning avoids secondary pollution by chemical cleaning methods; plant fiber and recyclable polyurethane are used to produce degradable new materials, which can reduce the use of animal fur; villa-style solar energy storage can not only realize household green electricity supply, but also store It can be used in emergencies and effectively improve the household electricity experience…

“Green consumption is fully integrated into all aspects of production and life.” Bi Shunjie, EY Greater China business leader, said that with the proposal of the “Double Carbon” goal, China‘s sustainable development path has become clearer, and all walks of life are actively exploring their own solutions. The road to sustainable development.

An electrical appliance company exhibiting for the first time brought a pure electric “mobile convenience store”, which is not only equipped with energy-saving kitchen equipment and uses thermal insulation and energy-saving materials, but also can be used as a pilot to explore reducing a large amount of carbon emissions caused by frequent store opening and closing renovations.

The picture shows the staff at the German Kärcher booth demonstrating the cleaning equipment.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xia Xia

Karcher, a provider of cleaning equipment and cleaning solutions, made the world premiere of a multifunctional steam cleaner at this Consumer Expo. Zheng Qian, product director of Kacher China, said that people’s pursuit of a healthy and green life is increasingly strong, and steam sterilization can effectively avoid secondary pollution caused by chemical cleaning methods.

Walking through the exhibition halls of the Consumer Expo, green and sustainable solutions can be seen everywhere. All-round green electricity coverage, paperless exhibition services, recyclable construction materials, green product project collection, sustainable consumption summit forum… This year’s Consumer Expo not only practiced ” Green exhibitions, low-carbon conferences” concept, and also try to achieve carbon neutrality for large-scale events through the method of “green electricity consumption + blue carbon sink offset”.

The relevant person in charge of PetroChina South Petroleum Exploration and Development Co., Ltd. introduced that the company calculated the greenhouse gas emissions generated during the Consumer Expo activities, and purchased 220 tons of carbon sinks for the Wanning Xiaohai Mangrove Ecological Restoration Project and donated Contribute to carbon neutrality for the Consumer Expo.

In recent years, my country has continuously released signals to vigorously develop green consumption. Gong Qijun, deputy director of the Hainan International Economic Development Bureau, said that relying on the consumer expo as an innovative test site for green consumption, it is believed that more domestic and overseas companies will accelerate their transformation, form a joint force in the industry, and promote a stronger and greener global development. (Reporters Zhao Yeping, Xia Tian)

[

责编：丁玉冰 ]