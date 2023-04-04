Home News The 3rd party group meeting of Huaibei Municipal Government in 2023 and the study meeting of the theoretical learning center group were held- Huaibei News Network- Huaibei Authoritative News Website
The 3rd party group meeting of Huaibei Municipal Government in 2023 and the study meeting of the theoretical learning center group were held

The 3rd Party Group Meeting of Huaibei Municipal Government in 2023 and the Learning Conference of Theoretical Learning Center Group Held

Wang Huadong presided over the meeting and delivered a speech

On the morning of April 4, the 3rd party group meeting of the municipal government in 2023 and the study meeting of the theoretical study center group were held. Secretary of the party group of the municipal government and mayor Wang Huadong presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Members of the party group of the municipal government Zhang Yinfa, Yao Ke, Liang Longyi and Xu Tao attended the meeting.

The meeting studied the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches during the National Two Sessions, the fourth part of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the spirit of Comrade Han Jun’s speech at the study meeting of the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Provincial Party Committee. The participants exchanged speeches in connection with ideas and work practice.

Wang Huadong pointed out that it is necessary to shoulder the political responsibility of promoting high-quality development. Focusing on General Secretary Xi Jinping’s strengthening of the “two persistences” and the realization of the “two greater” goals, anchoring the city’s positioning as a “green transformation development demonstration city and a national important new comprehensive energy base” endowed by the provincial party committee and the provincial government, and seeking insights A number of key projects, major projects and important supports have effectively enhanced the city’s comprehensive competitiveness.

Wang Huadong emphasized that we must pay close attention to the key tasks of promoting economic development. Conscientiously implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the National Two Sessions, accelerate industrial transformation, deepen reform and innovation, focus on expanding domestic demand, promote open cooperation, and go all out to fight for economy, construction, and development.

Wang Huadong pointed out that it is necessary to enhance the ability to promote economic development. Take the initiative to learn the working ideas and working methods of advanced areas, further strengthen professional ability through out-of-school study, investigation and research, etc., and strive to become an expert in the industry, so as to be efficient, courageous, and capable of grasping and grasping Take care of yourself.

Wang Huadong emphasized that we must adhere to the work style of seeking truth from facts. Take everything from reality as the starting point and foothold for thinking about problems, making decisions, and doing things, telling the truth, telling the truth, doing practical things, and seeking practical results, and promote the speed, quality, and efficiency of various tasks with practical actions.

Reporter Zhan Yan

