Revenue Agency, Guardia di Finanza, National Association of Italian Municipalities (Anci) and Institute for Finance and Local Economy (Ifel) on 14 October renewed a protocol, signed in the past, which allows to fight tax evasion through the participation of the Municipalities in the tax assessment. The agreement, which aims to give a new boost to anti-submerged action, will be operational for three years and once its effectiveness and the achievement of the objectives identified therein have been verified, it can still be renewed.

The four bodies undertake, each for their own area of ​​competence, to provide technical tools and promote knowledge capable of favoring the qualitative development of the participation of the Municipalities in the recovery of the evasion of state taxes.

The objective is also to constantly monitor the results of the participation of the Municipalities in the assessment, on the basis of homogeneous information and precise agreed indicators.

The tools: information from the tax registry was shared

The means suitable for achieving the set objective are specified in the agreement. Among these, the sharing of information present in the archives of the Tax Registry, in anonymous and aggregate form, through the Siatel procedure, in compliance with the principles of lawfulness, necessity, correctness, relevance and non-excess pursuant to European Regulation 216/679 and of the Code regarding the protection of personal data.

Municipalities at the forefront of risk analysis

The objective is to allow Municipalities to implement risk analysis processes useful for identifying evasive and elusive behavior of state and local taxes, the preparation of guidelines for the formation of qualified reports that local authorities send to the Financial Police and to the Revenue Agency, the standardization of intervention methodologies to increase the quality of the actions that the Municipalities can concretely carry out.