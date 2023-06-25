The 40s have arrived! How to maintain a smooth and jovial face

Law of life is to look in the mirror on any given day and discover a number of spots, wrinkles and expression lines on the face that were not there before.

The changes, and particularly the physical ones, that we experience as we age are not always easy to accept. After 40, the moisturizer that was used for the body or face may no longer be sufficient or effective.

Skin aging is an inevitable consequence of the passage of time. When over 40 years of age, signs of aging such as wrinkles or loss of luminosity and smoothness are becoming more visible. Although these consequences cannot be avoided, they can be delayed and even lessened if the skin is treated properly.

When it comes to skin care, adapting means taking a hard look at your particular skin needs, seeing what has changed, and seeing how you can address it. In short, it is about evaluating the state of the skin to find a routine that adjusts to these new needs and that is effective.

From the age of 40 is when experts warn that the skin undergoes significant changes, such as loss of volume, decreased elasticity, the appearance of more noticeable wrinkles and increased damage caused by the sun. In addition, aged skin takes longer to regenerate than a young one, which is why prevention is key.

At this stage it is essential to adapt the skin care routine, paying attention to all its layers, including the deepest ones, and incorporating hyaluronic acid (both day and night) to increase hydration retention.

The Dr. Bline Aesthetic Medical Center brings five tips to take proper care of the skin, show off a younger face and be able to delay the signs of aging.

Vitamins C and A in the diet

The consumption of vitamins C and A is necessary from childhood, but it must be increased from the age of 40 to preserve smooth skin. This is because the levels of collagen and elastin, responsible for keeping the skin smooth, begin to decrease after the age of 25.

The studies “The roles of vitamin C in skin health” and “Safety evaluation and anti-wrinkle effects of retinoids on skin” have shown that vitamins A and C help in the natural synthesis of collagen. This provides elasticity and firmness to the face, preventing the symptoms of skin aging.

sunscreen

The sun is one of the great enemies of the skin, which must be protected to avoid burns and possible diseases such as skin cancer, but also to delay the appearance of wrinkles and possible spots and warts. From the age of 40 it is necessary to use a sunscreen higher than 30 to care for the skin properly.

cleaning routines

One of the key aspects of good skin care is keeping it clean and free of harmful agents and dirt. Constancy is essential and we must perform two facial cleanings a day:

One in the morning to remove the remains of the products applied the night before, sweat and toxins also accumulated while we sleep.

And one at night to get rid of makeup, cosmetics, sweat and toxins accumulated on the skin over the hours.

To carry out a deeper cleaning, it is advisable to use cleaning brushes and special exfoliating products to keep the pores clean and visibly tighter.

Collagen and hyaluronic acid

The loss of collagen from the age of 25 causes the skin to become increasingly flaccid, lose its firmness and wrinkles appear. Using cosmetics with collagen will help to recover that lost firmness and elasticity. This class of products also helps to correct wrinkles, reducing their thickness and giving a younger appearance.

Hydration is also a fundamental aspect of skin care. Hyaluronic acid has a great capacity to attract and retain water molecules, making it a key component in any facial routine. Maintaining well-hydrated skin will bring luminosity to your face, achieving a younger appearance.

aesthetic treatments

Aspects such as eating a good diet, using sunscreen and keeping skin clean and hydrated are important for both our health and appearance, but they are not miraculous. Although it is true that they can help in certain aesthetic aspects, to achieve 100% effective and lasting results, the best option is to bet on medical-aesthetic treatments.

Peeling

Peeling is an exfoliation treatment for the skin to remove dead cells from the top layer of the skin. This treatment removes blackheads, sun spots, acts against the sebaceous gland that causes blackheads, and reduces acne scars and stretch marks. Provides luminosity, textural and unifies skin tones.

The skin renewal process occurs naturally, but over the years this process changes and slows down. Peeling and its deep exfoliation is the help that skin needs after 40 to carry out a correct renovation and achieve a more youthful appearance.

Mesotherapy

Facial mesotherapy is a very simple and minimally invasive treatment that introduces nutrients through the superficial layer of the skin. Vitamins, hyaluronic acid, amino acids or peptides are injected to promote blood circulation.

The results of this treatment are very effective and from the first session the skin will be brighter, rejuvenated, smooth and hydrated.

infiltrations

It is a simple and fast procedure. Hyaluronic acid infiltrations hydrate the skin, stimulate the production of collagen and fill in furrows and wrinkles. Get natural and personalized results to the traits and goals of each patient.

By producing deep skin hydration, it recovers its elasticity and improves its texture, achieving a rejuvenated appearance.

Biostimulators

Treatment with biostimulators consists of making small injections with this product to stimulate collagen production. In this way, the same characteristics lost when this protein disappeared are recovered.

These substances are not to fill, but to biostimulate. After use, the skin gets a more natural and youthful appearance. This will happen after the fibroblasts (cells that produce collagen fibers) are stimulated.

Medical-aesthetic facial treatments are the most effective tool to combat aging and the signs of aging and achieve immediate and long-term results, but remember that they must be performed by a qualified professional.

