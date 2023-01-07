Home News The 45-year-old son killed by an illness, the 78-year-old mother dies in her sleep a few hours later
The 45-year-old son killed by an illness, the 78-year-old mother dies in her sleep a few hours later

The 45-year-old son killed by an illness, the 78-year-old mother dies in her sleep a few hours later

Mother and son died a few hours apart, in the night between Thursday and Friday, in Villafranca in Lunigiana (Massa). The first to feel bad was Matteo Veroni, 45, a school bus driver. Shortly before midnight, while he was walking up the stairs of the house, he fell ill. The mother called 118 but there was nothing more they could do for the man.

But a dramatic coincidence meant that, a few hours later, the ambulance returned to the same house. Some relatives of 78-year-old Franca Porta Scarta asked for help for the woman, who had two other children. Also in this case the rescue was not served, the old woman had died in her sleep. “It is a mourning for the whole community – said the mayor Filippo Bellesi – It is a historic Villafranchese family, respectable people, even the mother Franca was very well known. The news aroused condolences and a lot of emotional participation. It is a fact really rare, a very important double loss for the country. The community embraces the family, sharing the pain of this tragedy. Matteo’s father was an entrepreneur and he left us several years ago”. The funeral will take place tomorrow in the church of San Giovanni in Villafranca.

The village parish priest, don Giovanni Barbieri, al Tyrrhenian he explained that “Matteo had a jovial, open, playful character. I still remember his father, who sold fruit and vegetables, who also passed away due to a sudden illness”.

