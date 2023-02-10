On February 9, the Fourth Plenary Session of the 13th CPC Heshan Municipal Committee was held.

Jiangmen Daily News (Text/Photo Reporter/Chen Lei, He Wenyi) On February 9, the 4th plenary meeting of the 13th Heshan City Committee of the Communist Party of China was held. The meeting adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and thoroughly implemented the spirit of the Central and Provincial Party Committee Economic Work Conference, the Provincial High-quality Development Conference, and the Fourth Plenary Session of the 14th Jiangmen Municipal Party Committee. Summarize the economic work in 2022, analyze the current situation, plan and deploy the economic work in 2023, unify thinking, build consensus, unswervingly follow the road of high-quality development, strive to become one of the top 100 industrial counties in the country, and strive to be the vanguard of high-quality development of counties in Guangdong. A key step in promoting Heshan to become one of the top 100 counties in the country. Liu Zhigang, secretary of the Heshan Municipal Party Committee, made a report to the plenary session on behalf of the Standing Committee of the Heshan Municipal Party Committee. The Standing Committee of the Heshan Municipal Party Committee presided over the meeting.

The meeting fully affirmed the work of the Standing Committee of the Heshan Municipal Party Committee in the past year. The meeting held that in the past year, the Standing Committee of the Heshan Municipal Party Committee united and led the cadres and masses of the city to conscientiously study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, implement the work deployment of the Provincial Party Committee and Jiangmen Municipal Party Committee, overcome obstacles, overcome difficulties, and attack the city. Dare to fight and work hard, and achieved several landmark achievements related to the long-term development of Heshan, promoted the continuous improvement of the quality of development, continued to increase the stamina of development, and maintained the social environment of Guotai Minan and a clean and upright political environment.

The meeting pointed out that the manufacturing industry is the core engine that promotes long-term and stable economic growth, and it is also the “ballast stone” that provides employment, improves people’s livelihood, and maintains stability. Heshan industry has a certain development foundation. The key to the high-quality development of Heshan lies in the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. This is the main path for Heshan to strive to be the vanguard of high-quality development in Guangdong counties. Heshan must do a good job in the “top leader” project of the manufacturing industry. This is a practical action to implement the decision-making deployment of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the Party Central Committee, and the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee and Jiangmen Municipal Party Committee. It is a strategy to respond to the current situation, seize opportunities, and take advantage of the situation. The measures are a realistic choice to promote the overall improvement of economic operation and achieve effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity.

The meeting emphasized that 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. We must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions to Guangdong, and thoroughly implement the economic work conferences of the Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee, the province’s high-quality The spirit of the Development Conference and the Fourth Plenary Session of the 14th Jiangmen Municipal Party Committee adheres to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully, accurately and comprehensively implements the new development concept, actively serves and integrates into the new development pattern, and deeply implements the “top leader” project of the manufacturing industry. Focus on promoting high-quality development, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, better coordinate development and security, effectively prevent and defuse major risks, promote the overall improvement of economic operation, achieve effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity, and strive for innovation One of the top 100 industrial counties in the country, striving to be the vanguard of high-quality development in Guangdong counties.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to anchor the primary task of high-quality development, do a good job in the “top leader” project of the manufacturing industry, and ensure the completion of the annual target tasks. It is necessary to comprehensively promote the strengthening of the working force towards the manufacturing industry, the inclination of policies and measures towards the manufacturing industry, and the accumulation of resource elements towards the manufacturing industry. We must build a strong headquarters, draw up a good battle map, and muster our energy so that Heshan can flourish everywhere in the manufacturing industry. The warm atmosphere and rising scene of the service manufacturing industry. It is necessary to fight well in the battle of investment promotion, regard investment promotion as the “top leader” project, create a hot atmosphere, focus on the main direction of attack, innovate tactics and play, do everything possible to recruit big and strong, recruit new and high, so that the high-quality development of Heshan’s manufacturing industry will never stop. There is a lack of exciting large and good projects; it is necessary to fight the battle of project construction, speed up project construction, build a strong project platform, and strengthen project guarantees, so that the high-quality development of Heshan manufacturing industry will have a firmer foundation, stronger motivation, and more stamina; Fight the initiative to serve enterprises, support enterprises to take the road of technological transformation, capital increase and production expansion, scientific and technological innovation, coordinated development, and modern corporate governance, and help private enterprises to improve their internal skills, gain a firm foothold, and innovate and develop, so that various enterprises and the general public Entrepreneurs are more optimistic about Heshan and firmly increase their weight in Heshan; it is necessary to fight the battle of inefficient land rectification, deepen and make good use of the four models of self-improvement, expansion of cooperation, government collection and storage, and “industrial transformation” to make Heshan’s manufacturing industry more room for development , and have a better future; we must fight a protracted battle for the construction of the business environment, treat entrepreneurs as their own family members and business affairs as their own affairs, promote more efficient business operations, fairer administrative supervision, and clearer government-business relations, so that Heshan cadres dare to act and local governments It has become a common practice to dare to break through, to dare to do business, and to dare to be pioneered by the masses.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen the party’s overall leadership over economic work, improve the ability to control economic work, and provide a strong guarantee for the realization of high-quality development. It is necessary to enhance the political awareness of grasping economic work and ensure that all economic work is always moving in the right direction. It is necessary to improve the ability to grasp economic work, strengthen research and planning, strengthen the system concept, and coordinate development and security. It is necessary to strictly grasp the discipline and rules of economic work, prevent and defuse the risk of clean government in economic work, strictly implement the system of requesting instructions and reporting on major issues, further promote comprehensive and strict party governance, and strive to build a clean political environment and a good environment for starting a business .

The meeting called for party organizations at all levels in Heshan City and the majority of party members and cadres to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, strengthen confidence, work together with one heart and one mind, work hard, and move forward courageously to promote high-quality manufacturing in Heshan Development, strive to become one of the top 100 industrial counties in the country, and strive to be the vanguard of high-quality development of counties in Guangdong.

In his concluding speech, Liu Zhigang pointed out that if the party members and cadres in Heshan city work harder, the high-quality development of Heshan will take a big step forward. He emphasized that the majority of party members and cadres should face up to difficulties, let go of their hands and feet and work hard, consciously get out of the comfortable “trap”, and work hard to run their own stick. In particular, leading cadres at all levels must take on their responsibilities, throw themselves down, sink to the front line, be good commanders and combatants, and make unremitting efforts for the high-quality development of Heshan.

The meeting reviewed and approved the “Decision of the Heshan Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Heshan Municipal People’s Government on Implementing the “Top Leader” Project of the Manufacturing Industry to Promote the High-quality Development of the Manufacturing Industry (Discussion Draft)”.

The conference closed with the majestic “Internationale”.

Members and alternate members of the Heshan Municipal Party Committee attended the meeting. Members of the four sets of leading groups who are not members or alternate members of the Heshan Municipal Party Committee, deputy secretary and standing member of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, members of the Municipal Supervisory Committee, deputy directors of the Municipal Party Committee Office and Municipal Government Office, comrades in charge of the party and government of each town (street), and members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress Full-time members of the CPPCC, full-time members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC, various ministries and commissions of the Municipal Party Committee, municipal units, and municipal people’s organizations, the main responsible comrades of relevant units directly under the Central Government and the Province directly in Heshan, and some grassroots representatives among the representatives of the 13th Municipal Party Congress , the leader of the inspection team of the Municipal Party Committee attended the meeting.