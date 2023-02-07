The Fourth Plenary Session of the Fourteenth CPC Jiangmen Municipal Committee was held

Comprehensively create a modern comprehensive practice area that coordinates material civilization and spiritual civilization, and strive to realize that Jiangmen is at the forefront of the province in the new journey of high-quality development

Chen Anming made a report on behalf of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee

On February 6, the Fourth Plenary Session of the Fourteenth CPC Jiangmen Municipal Committee was held.Photo by Jiangmen Daily reporter Zhou Huadong

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) On February 6, the Fourth Plenary Session of the 14th Jiangmen Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China was held. Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, conscientiously implemented the Second Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial “Two Sessions”, and the Economic Work of the Provincial Party Committee The deployment requirements of the meeting and the province’s high-quality development conference, summarizing the work in 2022, researching and deploying high-level promotion of Jiangmen’s high-quality development, mobilizing the whole city to uphold integrity and innovation, unite and struggle, and comprehensively create a modern comprehensive practice area that coordinates material civilization and spiritual civilization. Strive to realize that Jiangmen is at the forefront of the province in the new journey of high-quality development. Chen Anming, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, made a report on behalf of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee.

The meeting reviewed and approved the “Decision of the Jiangmen Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China on In-depth Study, Propaganda and Implementation of the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Accelerating the Construction of a New Socialist Modern Overseas Chinese Capital” and “Resolution of the Fourth Plenary Session of the Fourteenth Jiangmen Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China“.

The meeting held that in the past year, we have adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, conscientiously implemented the General Secretary, the Party Central Committee’s decision-making arrangements and the work requirements of the provincial party committee, with the “big country” in mind, grateful for self-improvement and forging ahead to meet the And study, publicize and implement the main line of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, coordinate development and security, and fully implement the “1+6+3” work deployment of the municipal party committee, the hometown of overseas Chinese Various undertakings have shown critical and turning points in all directions, and all new overseas Chinese have taken solid steps and achieved remarkable results in building a socialist modernization in an all-round way.

The meeting pointed out that in today’s Jiangmen, good policies are superimposed, fast conditions are sufficient, and the potential for progress is huge, and opportunities are once in a lifetime. We must bravely undertake the mission, take advantage of the momentum, firmly grasp the “guideline” of the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, anchor the primary task of high-quality development, focus on deep-river cooperation, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao cooperation and China-Europe cooperation, and plan to build a country at a high level A major development platform at the level, constantly shaping the new drivers and advantages of Jiangmen’s high-quality development, promoting Jiangmen’s high-quality development with stronger momentum, better quality, and better momentum, and striving to rebuild a modernized new Jiangmen.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to shoulder the mission of the new era and new journey, optimize and upgrade the “1+6+3” work deployment of the municipal party committee, and strive to create a modern comprehensive practice area where material civilization and spiritual civilization are coordinated, so as to fight at the beginning and sprint at the beginning With an aggressive attitude, take the strongest responsibility of “dare to take the lead”, the best state of “do it to the best”, and the most practical style of “fight to the extreme”, constantly promote the high-quality development of Jiangmen, Promote the high-quality development of the socialist modern Xinqiaodu to achieve new breakthroughs. First, we must highlight the leadership of the manufacturing industry, fully implement the “top leader” project of the manufacturing industry, optimize and upgrade the “industrial revitalization” and “park reconstruction” projects, systematically build “10+10+N” strategic industrial clusters, and promote the development of large-scale industrial clusters. , step-by-step implementation, characteristic development, focus on attracting large projects, driving large investments, cultivating large enterprises, and optimizing the environment, making every effort to enhance the overall competitiveness of the manufacturing industry, and create a new round of high-quality manufacturing industry in the province. The main force of the main battlefield. Second, we must strengthen the strategic support of science and education talents, fully promote the high-quality development of education, optimize and upgrade the “technology-led” and “talent multiplication” projects, adhere to the integrated deployment of innovation chains, industrial chains, and talent chains, and continuously consolidate the foundation of high-quality development. Third, we must give full play to the advantages of overseas Chinese resources, optimize and upgrade the “Hong Kong and Macao integration” and “overseas Chinese capital empowerment” projects, plan to build a national platform for the high-quality development of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao cooperation in Jiangmen Daguang Bay, accelerate the improvement of the four major functions of China‘s overseas Chinese capital, and strive to expand domestic demand Stabilize external demand, strive to create a high-quality implementation of RCEP provincial demonstration zone, and create an important intersection of domestic and international dual cycles. Fourth, we must coordinate civilization cultivation, civilization practice, and civilization creation, firmly hold the main ideological position, promote the main theme of social civilization, cultivate the main force of overseas Chinese culture, and comprehensively build a higher-level cultural city. Fifth, we must vigorously implement the “high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns and thousands of villages”, develop and strengthen the county economy, coordinate the promotion of strong towns and villages, improve the level of urban-rural integration, strengthen the support of policy mechanisms, and promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas at a high level. Sixth, we must vigorously promote the ecological construction of the Green and Beautiful Jiangmen, carry out the Green and Beautiful Jiangmen campaign in depth, fight the tough battle against pollution, actively and steadily promote carbon neutrality at the peak of carbon, and create a happy home that the residents are proud of and the visitors are attached to. Seventh, we must vigorously improve the quality of life of the people, relieve the people’s hardship with heart and soul, weave a dense safety net, and take multiple measures to promote the prosperity of the people, so that the results of high-quality development can benefit the people in the hometown of overseas Chinese more and more equitably. Eighth, we must vigorously promote the construction of Jiangmen, a safe Jiangmen ruled by law, effectively prevent and resolve major risks, build the safest, most fair and equitable demonstration area in the province, and the best legal environment, and create a modern benchmark city for national urban social governance.

The meeting emphasized that we must unswervingly and comprehensively govern the party strictly, and further promote the great new project of party building in the new era, so as to provide a strong guarantee for Jiangmen to be at the forefront of the province in the new journey of high-quality development. First, we must always put political construction in the first place, adhere to the “two establishments” and achieve “two maintenances”, thoroughly implement the party’s innovative theoretical study and education plan, focus on leading cadres at the county level and above to carry out in-depth theme education, and vigorously Develop an active and healthy political culture within the party. The second is to forge a high-quality cadre team, select the best and strengthen the leading groups at all levels, implement the cadre modernization construction capacity improvement plan, strengthen the “horse race” competition, organize the “competition competition” activities, and promote cadres at all levels to learn from each other and race dragons Win the championship, show your skills in the high-quality development arena, and see the highs and lows. Third, we must strengthen the political and organizational functions of the party organization, promote party building and rural revitalization by strengthening counties and promoting towns and villages, deepen the implementation of the “head goose” project and the vanguard and exemplary action of overseas Chinese capitals, and improve the ability of party members and cadres to sink to the front line and serve the masses Working Mechanism. Fourth, we must adhere to a strict tone to strengthen discipline and anti-corruption, build a new type of government-business relationship that is pro-Qing and unified, and promote party organizations at all levels to strictly implement the main responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party.

Members of the municipal party committee and alternate members of the municipal party committee attended the meeting. Relevant municipal leaders who are not members or alternate members of the Municipal Party Committee, deputy secretary of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, members of the Standing Committee, members of the Municipal Supervisory Committee, secretary-general of the municipal government, deputy secretary-general of the municipal party committee and municipal government, comrades in charge of the party committees of counties (cities, districts), municipal Full-time members of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, full-time members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC, various ministries and commissions of the Municipal Party Committee, various units directly under the municipal government, party members in relevant units directly under the central government and the province directly in Jiangmen are mainly responsible comrades, and some grassroots representatives of the 14th Municipal Party Congress attended the meeting as non-voting delegates .