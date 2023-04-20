The 4th T20 between Pakistan and New Zealand has been rained out

The fourth T20 match played between Pakistan and New Zealand on Thursday was affected by rain.

Heavy rain and hail started in the 19th over of New Zealand’s innings, causing water to stand in many places on the field.

Pakistan currently leads the five-match series by two to one.

In the fourth T20 match played in Rawalpindi today, Pakistan won the toss and bowled first.

New Zealand’s opening was not very impressive and three of its batsmen returned to the pavilion in the first six overs.

First, opener Tom Latham (13 runs) was caught out by Haris Rauf off Imad Wasim in the third over.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Will Young (six runs) and Daryl Mitchell (three runs) fell prey to Imad Wasim in the fifth and seventh overs.

His early dismissal left the visiting team in trouble but Chad Bose scored 54 off 38 balls in difficult conditions first.

He was followed by Mark Chapman with a brilliant 71 off 42 balls to provide a good target for his bowlers to defend.

His aggressive innings included 10 fours and a six.

New Zealand had scored 164 runs for the fifth wicket in 18.5 overs when heavy rain and hail started.

Imad was the most successful bowler for Pakistan with three wickets for 19 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris took one wicket each.