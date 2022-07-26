Home News The 4th West China Fair was held in Chongqing, with a signed investment of 246.87 billion yuan | Chongqing_Sina Finance_Sina Net
The 4th West China Fair Held in Chongqing

The contracted investment amounted to 246.87 billion yuan

Chongqing, July 25th (Reporter Liu Xinwu) From July 21st to 24th, the 4th Western China International Investment and Trade Fair and 2022 International Cooperation Forum on the New Land-Sea Corridor was held in Chongqing. There are 104 projects with a contracted investment of 246.87 billion yuan.

6 new industrial exhibition halls including modern manufacturing, modern service industry and cross-border e-commerce industry have been added to this year’s West China Fair, with a total of 12 themed exhibition halls covering an area of ​​160,000 square meters. A total of 1,212 companies (institutions) went to Chongqing to participate in the exhibition, and over 50% of them were from Chongqing. Among them, there are 43 Fortune 500 companies, 364 multinational companies and large enterprises, and 49 foreign affairs agencies.

At the signing ceremony of major projects at the West China Fair, 66 major projects were signed in Chongqing, with an investment amount of 222.85 billion yuan. Other provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities have signed 38 projects in this session of the West Fair, with a contracted investment of 24.02 billion yuan.

