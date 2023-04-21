Home » The ‘5 18 Citizens’ Army Spokesperson’ Yoon Sang-won Memorial Hall is just around the corner to be completed in 7 years :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
The '5 18 Citizens' Army Spokesperson' Yoon Sang-won Memorial Hall is just around the corner to be completed in 7 years

The '5 18 Citizens' Army Spokesperson' Yoon Sang-won Memorial Hall is just around the corner to be completed in 7 years

Awning day postponed due to site access road problem

Last year, residents made donations to the senior citizen center to solve the problem.

Yoon Sang-won, a martyr. (Photo = Newsis DB) [email protected]

[광주=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Young-joo = The project to build a memorial hall for the late martyr Yoon Sang-won, who served as a spokesman for the citizen army during the May 18 Democratization Movement, is cruising after 7 years of planning.

The memorial hall, which was on the brink of collapse due to problems securing access to the site, is scheduled to open in August after consultation with residents.

According to Gwangsan-gu, Gwangju, etc. on the 21st, construction of the Yoon Sang-won Democratic Community Center in Cheondong Village, Sinryong-dong, Gwangsan-gu has been under construction since December of last year.

The memorial hall will be built on the 2nd floor of 783㎡ (total floor area: 591㎡) around the entrance of the village, about 100m away from Yun’s birthplace. Cheondong Village, where the memorial hall is located, is also the hometown of Martyr Yoon.

At the memorial hall, various planning and permanent exhibitions, including May 18 Shenyang education, will be held. The budget for the establishment of the memorial hall was 2.2 billion won, including municipal and provincial expenses.

Previously, in 2016, Gwangsan-gu established the ‘Basic Plan for the 2030 Martyr Yoon Sang-won Memorial Project’ and decided to build a memorial hall by 2019, three years later.

The project seemed to be going smoothly as the family members of Yun’s family willingly donated the 800㎡ farmland in the village to use for the memorial hall building project.

See also  "New social pact in the name of Tina": the leaders of the CISL pay homage to Anselmi

However, the start of construction was delayed as the landlord who owned the access road to the farmland stubbornly refused to donate.

When this situation continued, the villagers started to solve the problem on their own.

Residents agreed in 2021 to accept donations so that the Cheondong Senior Citizens’ Party can be used for the memorial hall construction project. Gwangsan-gu, which received the donation of the senior citizen center through the procedure, decided to prepare a space that could serve as the existing senior citizen hall on the second floor of the newly built memorial hall.

Gong Gyeong-hee, head of Gwangsan-gu’s culture and arts department, said, “Thanks to the generosity of the villagers, I was able to complete the project that had been drifting.”

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

