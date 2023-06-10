We have selected for you a large selection of books dealing with the fascinating topic of the Apollo 11 mission and the conquest of the Moon. Some books are aimed at children and teenagers and could be a surprise even for adults.

One of the books on the list definitely aimed at adults is From the Earth to the Moon , in which author Renato Cantore explores the life of Rocco Petrone, the Italian architect of the success of Apollo 11. This 138-page book edited by Rubbettino delves into the true story of the moon landing and Rocco Petrone’s contribution. It is an inspiring story of an Italian who made the impossible possible.

The Apollo 11 mission is a 160-page book that tries to preserve the memory of the Apollo 11 space mission while for the youngest there is My trip to the moon and back , a 16-page book filled with photographs and features pop-up illustrations recreating the lunar landscapes and instruments used during the mission. In Moonstruck authors Maria Giulia Andretta and Marco Ciardi explore the fascination of space travel, from Jules Verne to the Apollo 11 mission. This 197-page book published by Carocci takes readers on a journey through the extraordinary history of lunar exploration and therefore not it is focused only on the Apollo 11 mission but all the others as well.

