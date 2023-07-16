The 5 best books on digital transformation in SMEs – Scientific news.it

Here are five books available on Amazon that focus on the topic of digital transformation in small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). These books cover a wide range of topics related to the impact of digitalisation on business and provide strategies, tools and practical insights for navigating this evolving landscape.

In the first book, entitled Digital transformation. Strategies and tools for SMEs of the future, the authors emphasize the importance of anticipating future challenges and taking a proactive approach to business transformation. They explore the cultural, social and economic dimensions of digitization and provide real-world examples and practical guidance.

the second book, Digital transformation & smart working in public administrationhighlights the need for rapid and widespread adoption of digital services and explores the relationship between digital transformation and remote working practices.

For those interested in boosting their online presence and implementing digital marketing strategies, the third book, Digital strategy for SMEsoffers small and medium-sized businesses practical advice and tools to improve their visibility and effectively leverage digital platforms.

The fourth book, Digital transformation strategy, focuses in particular on family businesses and emphasizes the importance of a well thought-out digital strategy for their long-term survival. It provides guidance and real-life case studies to help develop innovative business models in the digital age.

Finally the fifth book, The digital transformation in the PMI, presents stories of small and medium-sized businesses in digital transformation. These stories, narrated by managers and entrepreneurs, serve as valuable case studies and provide insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by SMEs in today’s competitive environment.

TitleAuthorEditionPagesDigital transformation. Strategies and tools for SMEs of the futureCardile, Dario; Mayer, Joseph; Möder, Pepe; De Biase, Luca (Preface) 2017191Digital transformation & smart working in public administration. visions and practicesBacci, Alexander; Frieri, Francesco Raphael; Sparaco, Stefania 2020248Digital strategy for SMEs. How to enhance your online presence with strategic choices, simple tools and targeted activitiesLomaestro, Greta2021120Digital transformation strategy. The operating manual for SMEs and family businessesWeissman, Arnold; Wegerer, Stephen; Rainer, Armin; Weishaupt, Markus2019230The digital transformation in the PMI. Talking about innovationCrupi, Antonio (ed.), Del Sarto, Nicola (ed.), Marozzo, Veronica (ed.)2022240

